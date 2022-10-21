Read full article on original website
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
2 Women Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach."
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
Heather Dubrow Still Living in Orange County Despite Selling $55M Mansion, Buying L.A. Penthouse: Source
Heather and Terry Dubrow aren't ready to leave the OC just yet. After selling their Newport Beach home for a record-breaking $55 million last week and purchasing a new penthouse in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her plastic surgeon husband are moving on to greener pastures — but not before filming the new season of RHOC.
Selena Gomez Cancels 'Fallon' Appearance After Getting COVID, Says She's 'Resting and Feeling OK'
Selena Gomez is taking some time to rest after testing positive for COVID. In an Instagram Story posted Wednesday morning, the singer and actress told fans she won't be following through with a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in promotion of her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me after coming down with the virus.
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
Although she worried she was "moving a little too fast," Debbie decided to make the leap and move in with Tony in Canada this week on 90 Day: The Single Life Debbie Johnson decided to make a huge life change in the name of love on the latest 90 Day: The Single Life. On Monday's episode, the 70-year-old decided during her second visit with long-distance boyfriend Tony that she is "100 percent sure" she wants to move from her home in Las Vegas to live with him in...
Megan Fox Rocks Red Hair as She and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Time100 Gala
The iconic style couple brought their usual jaw-dropping looks while out in New York City Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly always slay their style. The fashion darlings headed out to the Time100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday and brought some fierce new looks along with them. Fox, 36, debuted fiery, red locks that complimented her shiny, copper-colored dress, completing her ensemble with strappy, gold heels. Her "achingly beautiful boy," as she has called her beau, 32, rocked full black latex with his colorfully-tattooed torso exposed,...
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith recently welcomed their second baby together, son Ozzie Mandy Moore's son Gus is loving his new role as a big brother! On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared a heartwarming picture of Gus, 20 months, holding his new baby brother Ozzie in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looks lovingly at the infant. Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith smile alongside Gus as they help the toddler hold little Ozzie, who is swaddled comfortably in a blanket. The couple...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Whitney Way Thore Has Intimate Talk with Ex Lennie About Their Close Bond: 'I Know That I Love You'
Whitney Way Thore is addressing her complicated relationship with her ex-boyfriend. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old shares a heart-to-heart conversation with ex Lennie during their group trip to St. Lucia. After a chat with Thore's best friend Jessica, Lennie opens up about how their close bond may appear to outsiders.
Sean Patrick Thomas Talks Working With Kerry Washington Again 21 Years After 'Save the Last Dance'
"She 100% knows what she’s doing," the actor tells the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about reuniting with his former co-star on the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt They may not be reuniting on the dance floor, but Save the Last Dance stars Sean Patrick Thomas and Kerry Washington are working together again! Thomas stars in the new Hulu series Reasonable Doubt, which was executive produced by Kerry Washington and comes 21 years after the pair starred as siblings in the hit teen film. "What attracted me to the role, obviously right off the bat,...
Rosie O'Donnell and Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Break Up
Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer went Instagram-official during Pride month before making their red carpet debut together in July at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the actress, 60, and the massage therapist, 43, are no longer together. The couple, who went Instagram official during Pride Month in June, met on social media, with the comedian sliding into her now-ex's DMs on TikTok. "I watched … her TikToks and every time I...
Simone Ashley on Passing the Reins to Nicola Coughlan for 'Bridgerton' Season 3: 'The World's Not Ready'
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is more than happy to pass the baton over to costar Nicola Coughlan for the show's upcoming third season. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Ashley explained why she is looking forward to seeing Coughlan's character, Penelope Featherington, become the season 3 protagonist and find love with Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.
Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Her Famous Abs to the Red Carpet in Cutout Carolina Herrera Gown
Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to celebrate in style. To commemorate Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary, the Goop founder brought out the stripesvia her black-and-white Carolina Herrera dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. In addition to its playful pattern, the design featured a one-shoulder neckline adorned with a ruched floral appliqué,...
David Beador Officially Files to Dismiss Divorce amid Marital Troubles with Wife Lesley Beador
The dismissal request was filed in the Superior Court of California County of Orange on Oct. 21, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE David Beador is officially dropping his request to legally end his marriage with wife Lesley Beador. The construction company owner, who was previously married to The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, has filed a request to dismiss his previous petition for divorce. According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the dismissal request was filed in the Superior Court of California County of Orange on Oct. 21. He's requesting that...
Viral Newscaster Delivers Clever 'Midnights'-Themed Traffic Report Full of Taylor Swift References
Months after going viral with a hilarious, Beyoncé-themed news segment, NBC Philadelphia broadcaster Sheila Watko packed 19 Midnights track titles into a recent traffic report Philadelphia newscaster Sheila Watko has delivered another hilarious, pop-culture-themed viral traffic report! Hours after Taylor Swift's Midnights was released in the earliest minutes of Friday morning, the NBC10 reporter gave viewers a local traffic update complete with a flurry of references to the superstar musician's latest album. "Lets start down the shore," said Watko, 32, at the start of the segment — before packing 19 of the album's 20 song...
House Music DJ Mighty Mouse Dead at 48 of 'Aortic Aneurysm,' Record Label Confirms: 'Rest in Peace'
"Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans," wrote Defected Records in a Facebook post on Tuesday House music DJ Mighty Mouse died on Oct. 20, according to his label Defected Records. He was 48. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the UK record label announced the death of the musician, whose real name was Matthew Ward, and revealed he suffered an aortic aneurysm while asleep at his Spanish home, causing his sudden...
Fortune Feimster Jokes Being 'Obsessed' with Her Dog Leaves No Time for Kids with Wife Jax Smith
Fortune Feimster is living on a high. With a happy marriage to her wife of two years, Jacquelyn "Jax" Smith, and her second Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune, now streaming, Feimster describes her current state of mind using a former Real Housewives of Orange County star as a point of comparison.
Queen Camilla's New Jersey-Based Nephew Opens Up About Being Bullied for Parker Bowles Last Name
Luke Parker Bowles has a royal connection. The film and television producer, 44, is the nephew of Queen Camilla and is sharing his story following the accession of her husband, King Charles III. Parker Bowles, who relocated from the U.K. to New Jersey in 2005, recently reflected on what it was like to grow up with a surname that shot to household fame as the spotlight got hotter on Camilla and Charles' relationship in the 1990s.
