ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Councilmembers react to De León's refusal to resign

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4rWD_0ih8Jbe900

Councilmembers Bonin, Buscaino react to Kevin de León's refusal to resign 02:13

Nearly 24 hours after LA City Councilman Kevin de León made his plans to remain on City Council known , despite his participation in a racially-charged conversation back in Oct. 2021, fellow City Councilmembers have come forward to express their disappointment in his decision.

"I have to do the hard work. I have to repair. I have to help heal. I have to help restore," the councilman said during an exclusive interview with CBS2's Tom Wait on Wednesday .

Those councilmembers are just a few of the many Los Angeles residents outraged at his refusal to resign in the wake of an audio leak that revealed de León, Gil Cedillo, then-Council President Nury Martinez and LA Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera involved in a conversation where a number of racist comments were hurled around.

In the weeks since the audio was leaked to the public, Martinez and Herrera have offered their resignations, but Cedillo and De León have refused to bend to the public's will. Some people have even camped out near de León's Eagle Rock home, hoping that their demonstrations will lend some insight into how his constituents truly feel with his blatant disregard to their feelings.

Moments after the interview with de León was first aired on CBS2, Councilman Mike Bonin, whose family was specifically targeted during the conversation, with his Black son being referred to as a "little monkey," took to Twitter to express his profound anger in De León's decision.

On Thursday, he spoke with CBS and doubled down on that disappointment.

"I was really disappointed and sort of disgusted by Kevin's comments," he said. "He clearly doesn't get, I think, what he did and the gravity of what's going on."

Bonin wasn't the only LA City Councilmember to express their disappointment on Wednesday.

"For the sake of his constituents and for the sake of the city, I wish and I call on him to resign," said Councilman Bob Blumenfield. Blumenfield is just part of the entirety of City Council that have called for De León and Cedillo to step down from their seats.

Some members have even threatened to skip out on council meetings until the pair have resigned.

"I'm hearing from my colleagues that they will boycott the City Council meetings if he does shop up," said Councilman Joe Buscaino. "This here is greater than Kevin. We as a city need to advance our policy agenda and we can't have one person refuse to come in for us to do the people's work."

As he continues to express his apology for his role in the scandal, De Leon disclosed that he called Bonin in the hours following the audio leak, leaving a profuse apology to his voicemail.

Bonin said that doesn't quite cut it.

"He needs to seek an apology, at some point, from my son, and my son's too young to understand this, so Kevin's gotta wait about 10 years until the little boy who was hit by these words understands and has the capacity to make his own decision of forgiveness," Bonin said.

He said that if either De León or Cedillo show up for Friday's scheduled City Hall meeting, he'll walk out.

Comments / 7

Anon
5d ago

Both of these guys are only sorry they got caught. Resignation is the only option.

Reply(1)
6
eriklexorider
5d ago

imagine if all politicians thought they can just do as they want and not have to answer to the public they serve.... oh wait ✋️ 😐 😳 😕

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LA City Council unanimously votes to censure Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez

The Los Angeles City Council's Ad Hoc Censure Committee Wednesday voted 12-0 on a motion to censure Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and former Council President Nury Martinez for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal.The council was once again proceeding with its meeting amid chants from protesters demanding that the council not meet until the two councilmen resign from their roles. Neither de León nor Cedillo were present at Wednesday's meeting.Around 11:30 a.m., Council President Paul Krekorian said the members of the public needed to quiet down before the council discusses whether to censure the two councilmen, or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council meeting met with outraged protestors; LAPD issues dispersal order

Wednesday's Los Angeles City Council meeting was met with a group of outraged protestors, shouting and chanting for the resignation of embattled City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. The protestors were on hand from the beginning of the meeting, which was called into a recess shortly after it began. Prior to taking the recess, councilmembers were to consider a a motion to censure de León and Cedillo as long as they refuse to resign from their positions after being involved in a racist scandal. While the censure motion would not force the two to resign from their positions, it does...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Embattled LA City Council back in person

Protesters continued to camp out Tuesday morning in Eagle Rock outside of the home of Los Angeles City Council Councilmember Kevin de León, demanding his resignation after he said he has no plans to give up his council seat. After a week of virtual meetings due to COVID-19 exposure, the council returned to the chamber Tuesday for the first time in more than a week as it continues to address the fallout from the City Hall racism scandal.Two weeks after the release of the leaked recording from the October 2021 conversation that included racist comments and redistricting maneuvers, Councilmen Kevin de...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigating if City Council racist recording taped illegally

Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers' racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday.Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace, while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters.The uproar began with the release nearly two weeks ago of a previously unknown recording of a 2021 private meeting involving Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as powerful labor leader Ron Hererra, head of the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council to hold special election for Nury Martinez's District 6 replacement

The Los Angeles City Council will hold a special election to replace former President and District 6 Councilwoman Nury Martinez following her resignation. She resigned two weeks ago, after she was heard hurling several racist comments around during a conversation in Oct. 2021, which also involved Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. While both she and Herrera have stepped down, Cedillo and de León have yet to do so, sparking outrage amongst constituents and much of Los Angeles. Martinez's term was originally set to end in 2024. During their first in person...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County

Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA
kpcc.org

Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government

Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government. Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday calling for a regime change in Iran and rights for women. The protest in L.A. follows the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody of Iran's morality police three days later. She'd been accused of not properly wearing a hijab. Southern California is home to the largest diaspora of Iranians outside of Iran. Saturday’s protest saw 5,000 people of all ages and genders gather in Pershing Square and chanted their way to L.A. City Hall. The calls are clear. People want a regime change and accountability for the killing of Mahsa Amini.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy