Freedom, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay Phoenix hold on to beat St. Norbert in exhibition

Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team barely outlasted division III St. Norbert on Tuesday night in an exhibition game, winning 50-45. The Green Knights, who were paced by senior Michael Payant's 11 points, led 22-20 at halftime. The Phoenix scored the first nine points of the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Red Hawks putting together storybook ending for Ron Ernst

RIPON (WLUK) -- Back in August, Ripon College football coach Ron Ernst announced that after 32 years with the program, he would retire following the 2022 season. Fast forward and the Red Hawks are putting together quite the send-off for their head coach. "I pinch myself sometimes wondering if this...
RIPON, WI
Fox11online.com

Level 1 Overtime: Kewaunee explodes, Kimberly gets revenge

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The first week of the playoffs is in the books and what a Friday night it was for Kewaunee. The Storm scored the most points in Level 1 of the playoffs as they cruised by Sturgeon Bay 71-6 in a Division 5 game. Kewaunee knows it gets tougher with a Week 1 rematch against Kiel, a team the Storm beat 28-21.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kimberly tops Kaukauna in sectional semifinal

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night No. 3-seeded Kaukauna and No. 2 Kimberly met in a Division 1 boys volleyball sectional semifinal and Kimberly beat the Galloping Ghosts 3-1. Kimberly advances to Saturday's sectional final against No. 1 Appleton North.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Halloween has brought wide range of weather to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Halloween has seen a huge range of weather in Northeast Wisconsin, with one of those extremes having been just in the last few years. "Typical" weather on Halloween in Green Bay is what you would expect for the middle of the fall. The 30-year average high is 50.4...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite three lost siblings with mother

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on Oct. 20. When school let out, he was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Community weighs in on the future of Pamperin Park

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Children lined up Wednesday -- not just for their turn on the slide at the playground -- but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings strong sentimental value but also calls for revitalization, according to park staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Harlem Globetrotters to appear in Oshkosh on New Year's Day

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are ringing in 2023 in Oshkosh. The basketball showmen are coming to the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 1. It's two days after a previously announced stop at the Resch Center. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are available online.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Public invited to vote on new Pamperin Park playground design

HOWARD (WLUK) -- What should Pamperin Park's new playground look like?. Members of the public will have a chance to share their input Wednesday afternoon. The Brown County Parks Department is hosting an event at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall from 3-5 p.m. It will include a 10-minute presentation, repeated every half-hour.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 hospitalized following crash near Seymour High School

TOWN OF OSBORN (WLUK) -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash near Seymour High School, including a juvenile. Outagamie County officials say the crash between a pickup truck and a minivan happened at the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the town of Osborn.
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices drop for second straight week

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.57/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g. Wisconsin-...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Thousands of brook trout to be released into Lakewood waters

LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Thousands of little trout are on their own in the Northwoods after being released into streams in the area. Inside the Lakewood Fish Hatchery, about 6,500 brook trout are getting ready to leave. "Moving day in northern Oconto County. We're working with our cooperator group, Northern Oconto...
LAKEWOOD, WI
Fox11online.com

Hy-Vee announces opening date for Ashwaubenon store

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer, wine and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Community invited to take survey on Oshkosh's new elementary school name

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The community is asked to submit their ideas on what to name Oshkosh's new northside elementary school. The online survey is now open and will close on Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Once the new elementary school is chosen, the district will survey future students, families,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellevue man faces charges for attempted armed robbery at Green Bay gas station

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Bellevue man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Green Bay gas station earlier this month. Ziante Watts, 31, allegedly tried to rob the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue Oct. 3. He allegedly demanded money and fired a handgun, but no injuries were reported.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

AG Kaul promotes Wisconsin's Drug Take Back Day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's that time of year again to check your medicine cabinets. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin where residents can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul was at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pumpkin Spice Eggnog now available at Lamers Dairy

Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show to share some of the great items they have in store right now including pumpkin spice eggnog to celebrate the fall season. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Little Chute students help decorate the village, continue tradition

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Little Chute got a bit of a refresh Tuesday with the help of a group of high school students. The students replaced about 40 village planters as part of a school service project. The planters had previously been taken care of by Little Chute's Garden Club,...

