ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPG Talk Radio

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Post-COVID Test Scores are Out and the Results are Alarming

TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey, and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

A Tax Cut in NJ?! Payroll Taxes Going Down by Nearly $450 Million

TRENTON – A bit of good news for New Jerseyans: taxes withheld from paychecks for temporary disability and family-leave insurance are going down starting in January. The reductions will save workers an average of $111.50 over the course of 2023, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In all, that adds up to nearly $450 million.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Can Now Mandate COVID Vaccine to Attend School

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of shots required before kids can attend school. State and local districts have the ultimate say on what is required on the list of immunizations. New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith (R,...
WPG Talk Radio

Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican

In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Cold or COVID – New symptoms mimic common cold

There are more than 300 COVID-19 variants circling the globe, but few appear as infectious and dangerous as the original strain that triggered the pandemic. Percentages of infection from variants are rising, but the BA.5 offshoot remains the dominant strain in New Jersey. Scientists are tracking what they have dubbed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Still Gloomy Tuesday Across NJ With Occasional Showers, Drizzle

Blech. New Jersey's weather this week is more reminiscent of London. Or San Francisco. The fog, the mist, the rain. We will see slight improvements on Tuesday. But it is going to be another cloudy, humid, damp and dreary day overall. Less rainy than Monday, but we will still have sporadic showers and sprinkles and drizzle around. At least temperatures are on the mild side.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy