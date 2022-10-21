TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey, and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.

