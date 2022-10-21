Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala issues precautionary boil water advisory for SE Maricamp Road
The City of Ocala Water Resources Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory affecting the following addresses: 3080 SE Maricamp Road and 3100 SE Maricamp Road. On Tuesday, October 25, a contractor damaged a section of 16-inch water mainline on SE Maricamp Road, according to the city. This may cause contamination of all drinking water in that area.
WESH
40% of storm debris removed in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Watching the removal of street-side storm debris can be satisfying. "The debris is a great thing to be removed," Cindy Kidd said. Not as good as the ice cream truck coming down the street, but making debris piles disappear is certainly appreciated. "We were able...
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorists can expect road closure on SW 43rd Court
The City of Ocala has announced that a road closure on SW 43rd Court, between SW 44th Street and SW 40th Street, will begin effective immediately. The road closure is “due to an open depression by a sanitary manhole,” according to a press release from the city. During this time, there may be potential odors, dust, and noise around the construction area.
WESH
Orange County fire crews respond to building fire
BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
ocala-news.com
Storm pipe installation to cause temporary road closure on County Road 314A
Due to the removal and installation of a storm pipe, motorists in Marion County can expect a temporary road closure on County Road 314A, from NE 17th Place to NE 14th Street Road, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28. Anderson Columbia will be doing this roadwork for the...
ocala-news.com
Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview temporarily closed after health inspector finds roaches
The Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector observed roach activity inside the restaurant. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 8921 E Highway 25 in Belleview, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, October 18 after an inspector found two violations involving the presence of roaches.
WESH
Osceola County lifts mandatory evacuation for neighborhood devastated by hurricane
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian sent record rains across Central Florida leaving many devastated. Evacuees from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee learned Monday that the mandatory evacuation order had been lifted. Residents from Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County had a lot of...
villages-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road
A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
click orlando
UPDATE: Suspicious incident near Lake County bus stop was misunderstanding
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday said that a suspicious incident at a bus stop last week in unincorporated Clermont turned out to be an “innocent misunderstanding.”. A student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies that a man in a silver SUV...
Lecanto woman, 69, fatally stuck by pickup while crossing street
A 69-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Lecanto on Tuesday.
3 die in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-75 near Ocala
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three people died Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said the crash was reported shortly before...
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
villages-news.com
Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages
A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
villages-news.com
Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments
West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds. Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others. A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near...
WESH
3 dead in fiery Marion County crash, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 75 just north of the Sumter County line in the area of milepost 337, according to FHP. In the view...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
click orlando
Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 in Marion County, leaves 3 dead
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – At least three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday. As...
