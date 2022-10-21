ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala issues precautionary boil water advisory for SE Maricamp Road

The City of Ocala Water Resources Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory affecting the following addresses: 3080 SE Maricamp Road and 3100 SE Maricamp Road. On Tuesday, October 25, a contractor damaged a section of 16-inch water mainline on SE Maricamp Road, according to the city. This may cause contamination of all drinking water in that area.
OCALA, FL
WESH

40% of storm debris removed in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Watching the removal of street-side storm debris can be satisfying. "The debris is a great thing to be removed," Cindy Kidd said. Not as good as the ice cream truck coming down the street, but making debris piles disappear is certainly appreciated. "We were able...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum

If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala motorists can expect road closure on SW 43rd Court

The City of Ocala has announced that a road closure on SW 43rd Court, between SW 44th Street and SW 40th Street, will begin effective immediately. The road closure is “due to an open depression by a sanitary manhole,” according to a press release from the city. During this time, there may be potential odors, dust, and noise around the construction area.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Orange County fire crews respond to building fire

BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview temporarily closed after health inspector finds roaches

The Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector observed roach activity inside the restaurant. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 8921 E Highway 25 in Belleview, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, October 18 after an inspector found two violations involving the presence of roaches.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages

A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments

West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds. Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others. A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near...
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

3 dead in fiery Marion County crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 75 just north of the Sumter County line in the area of milepost 337, according to FHP. In the view...
MARION COUNTY, FL

