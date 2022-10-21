Read full article on original website
The Muskies will play New Philadelphia who defeated East Liverpool 1-0. The game will take place at Coshocton’s Stewart Field on Saturday at 11am. Granville will move on to play Bexley on Saturday. Bexley defeated Jonathan Alder 4-0. GIRLS SOCCER:. FAIRBANKS: 3 ROSECRANS: 0. VOLLEYBALL:. EAST LIVERPOOL-3 JOHN GLENN-0.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 26, 2022: Cross country gold up for grabs
While the WPIAL playoff continue in soccer, volleyball and field hockey, there is gold to be won in them there hills on Thursday. The 2022 WPIAL cross country individual and team championships will take place at Roadman Park on the campus of Cal (Pa). There will be six championship races:
WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The high school football playoffs kickoff this weekend. And WHIZ Radio will have live coverage of 3 area games. On Z92 Radio it’s a DIII postseason matchup between Tri-Valley and Jonathan Alder. The Scotties are four seed in region 11. And they’ll host the Pioneers in their playoff opener. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M
West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
Ottawa Hills boys soccer rolls to 14-0 shutout of Genoa in district semifinals
Ottawa Hills executed to perfection against Genoa in a Division III boys soccer district semifinal on Wednesday as the Green Bears rolled to a 14-0 shutout. Ottawa Hills (15-4-1) came into the game ranked No. 6 in the final D-III state poll of the season. The Green Bears put on a clinic on their home turf in the first half, seizing a 6-0 lead. Ottawa Hills scored three goals over the game's first 13 minutes and scored three more over the final 11 minutes of the first half. OH then added eight more goals in the second half. “I'm really thrilled with it,” Ottawa Hills coach Brian Hanudel said. “Sometimes you come into games like this where it's cold and windy. You don't know what to expect. They came in with some really good numbers and results. So to see the guys just play a team, moving the ball around getting them off their game and our finishing — it was just clinical. We had a lot of Grade A chances that we put away.”
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9
Fox Chapel (0-9, 0-4) at Shaler (4-5, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Louis C. Martig Field at Titans Stadium, Glenshaw. Fox Chapel is hoping to avoid a winless season for the first time since 1968. The Foxes suffered a 50-13 loss to Kiski Area last Friday as the Cavaliers picked up their first victory of the season. Ben DeMotte threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns against Kiski Area, but he also threw four interceptions. He went over 1,000 passing yards for the season and owns six touchdown tosses. … Shaler has lost three straight conference games (Penn Hills, North Hills, Pine-Richland) and has been eliminated from playoff contention. Luke Cignetti scored on a 33-yard run for the Titans’ lone score in a 37-7 loss to North Hills last week. Cignetti has rushed for 993 yards and has 13 total touchdowns. … Fox Chapel has won the last two meetings, including last year’s 28-14 triumph.
Your guide to the biggest games that determine playoff brackets
Hi everyone. This is Tom Kreager, Tennessean high school sports editor. Thank you for subscribing to The Bootleg. It's Week 11, which means we've reached the last week of the TSSAA football regular season. Yeah, I can't believe it either. ...
