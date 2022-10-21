Read full article on original website
Related
Heating and energy crisis: Mass. leaders ask for more federal help
Elected officials in Massachusetts are calling for continued federal funding to address the heating and energy crisis experts are predicting will hit the state this winter. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Michael Brady spoke at a statewide home heating awareness campaign launch by MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., community action agencies and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association Wednesday morning.
Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor
"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
WBUR
One step away? Mass. lawmakers move to reform prescribing practice
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's officially that time of year when local celebrities show off their best Halloween costumes. First up: the Boston Bruins as classic Nintendo characters.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
goodbeerhunting.com
The Ever-Evolving Pace of Change — A Journey Along Massachusetts’ Route 2
As the sun set on the summer of 2012, I plotted a trip from my home in eastern Massachusetts to visit my alma mater, Springfield College, for some function or other. My wife, the research assistant and activity-seeker in our relationship, found a brewery to visit on the way out west. The draw for this particular brewery was a tweet that mentioned something about pistachios—not as an adjunct in a Stout, but just as a snack.
Mass. agrees to pay NH $3.5M in Merrimack River property tax dispute settlement
Massachusetts has agreed to pay about $3.5 million to New Hampshire to settle a yearslong dispute over lost property taxes caused by infrastructure in New Hampshire that helps to prevent Merrimack River flooding that primarily benefits Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the 15 flood control facilities constructed by the...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Registry of Motor Vehicles needs attention from Baker administration (Editorial)
One way Gov. Charlie Baker can strengthen his legacy is to take his final months in office and put the pedal to the metal to straighten out the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A trip to the RMV has been a cringe-worthy experience for so long that Massachusetts drivers have come to just sigh (or complain) and accept it. Long lines, delays and uncertainty over what is required have been part of the RMV culture for too long, and it doesn’t have to be that way.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act
“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
country1025.com
And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….
Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1
THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
Gov. Baker signs law to help military families expedite licensing, ease school transitions
Gov. Charlie Baker formally signed into law a law that will make it easier for military spouses to expedite the transfer of professional licenses if they move to Massachusetts because their husband or wife is transferred to a base here. The law also helps families by granting them “in-state” status...
bunewsservice.com
Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm
If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Cambridge among the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the US, according to Chamber of Commerce
Cambridge is one of the safest cities to go trick-or-treating in the U.S., according to the Chamber of Commerce. It ranked second on the organization’s safest cities to trick or treat list. “Although it’s known for its college town atmosphere, Cambridge landed high on our list due to its...
COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired
Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 4