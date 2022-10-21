ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Heating and energy crisis: Mass. leaders ask for more federal help

Elected officials in Massachusetts are calling for continued federal funding to address the heating and energy crisis experts are predicting will hit the state this winter. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Michael Brady spoke at a statewide home heating awareness campaign launch by MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., community action agencies and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association Wednesday morning.
Boston

Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor

"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
goodbeerhunting.com

The Ever-Evolving Pace of Change — A Journey Along Massachusetts’ Route 2

As the sun set on the summer of 2012, I plotted a trip from my home in eastern Massachusetts to visit my alma mater, Springfield College, for some function or other. My wife, the research assistant and activity-seeker in our relationship, found a brewery to visit on the way out west. The draw for this particular brewery was a tweet that mentioned something about pistachios—not as an adjunct in a Stout, but just as a snack.
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
MassLive.com

Registry of Motor Vehicles needs attention from Baker administration (Editorial)

One way Gov. Charlie Baker can strengthen his legacy is to take his final months in office and put the pedal to the metal to straighten out the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A trip to the RMV has been a cringe-worthy experience for so long that Massachusetts drivers have come to just sigh (or complain) and accept it. Long lines, delays and uncertainty over what is required have been part of the RMV culture for too long, and it doesn’t have to be that way.
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act

“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
country1025.com

And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
commonwealthmagazine.org

Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1

THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
bunewsservice.com

Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm

If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
MassLive.com

COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired

Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
fallriverreporter.com

Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
MassLive.com

