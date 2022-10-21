ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Car crashes into telephone pole in Longmeadow; power out in parts of town

Sections of Longmeadow lost power after a car collided with a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police said a car crashed into a telephone pole during a single-vehicle crash on Converse Street. Authorities said the area surrounding the scene of the crash lost power as a result of the fiery collision.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson

Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
MONSON, MA
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain

CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
ArtWorks Westfield seeks new members after successful ArtoberFest

WESTFIELD — Following a successful ArtoberFest on Oct. 22, ArtWorks of Westfield is seeking new members. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium in the Westfield Athenaeum, 6 Elm St., members of ArtWorks will host an open community meeting to welcome new members and community members interested in becoming a part of the organization of artists, musicians, authors and their behind-the-scenes support team.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say

A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Nearly 1 in 10 oppose interracial marriage, UMass poll finds

Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.
AMHERST, MA
6 years after Vanessa Marcotte’s killing, Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

Five years after his arrest in connection with the August 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The former Worcester man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Judge Janet Kenton-Walker sentenced Colon-Ortiz to 25 to life...
PRINCETON, MA
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say

A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
