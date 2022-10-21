Read full article on original website
This Cozy Campfire Event Invites Children to Come In CostumeCamilo DíazAshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
No. 2 Amherst girls volleyball advances to Class A semifinals with 3-0 win over No. 7 Minnechaug
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The second-ranked Amherst girls’ volleyball team earned a decisive straight-sets (25-9, 25-17, 25-17) victory over No. 7 Minnechaug on Tuesday night, earning a trip to the Western Mass. Class A semifinals on Sunday.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Lenox’s Max Shepardson, Cliff Flynn finish as top scorers from WMass at the D-III Golf State Championship (photos)
SOUTH HADLEY – At the Division III Golf State Championship at Ledges Golf Club on Tuesday, Lenox’s Max Shepardson (79) and Cliff Flynn (80) finished with the top scores from Western Massachusetts.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes posts three-under 69 to earn medalist honors at Div. I Golf State Championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After turning in a par on hole four, his first hole of the day, Ryan Downes walked to the tee box of the par-5 fifth at Renaissance Golf Club, looking to gain some traction to propel him through the rest of his round.
Westfield High School students offered opportunity for travel through Global Glimpse
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School Spanish teachers Stephanie Desmond and Aimee Satkowski and student ambassador Lauren Nubile held an information session on Oct. 19 to a selected group of students on the international program opportunity, Global Glimpse. A meeting with parents is scheduled for Nov. 2. The students were...
More than 30 downtown Westfield merchants ready for trick-or-treating this Friday
WESTFIELD — More than 30 storefronts are expected to participate in the annual downtown trick-or-treat Friday, Oct. 28, 4-5 p.m. Signs provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will be displayed in the windows of participating merchants along Elm and Main streets, declaring “Trick-or-Treaters Welcome Here.”
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
Car crashes into telephone pole in Longmeadow; power out in parts of town
Sections of Longmeadow lost power after a car collided with a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police said a car crashed into a telephone pole during a single-vehicle crash on Converse Street. Authorities said the area surrounding the scene of the crash lost power as a result of the fiery collision.
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson
Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain
CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
‘The Voice’: Fans upset Zach Newbould eliminated despite solid showing
“The Voice” fans expressed their thoughts on the elimination of Northborough resident, Zach Newbould Tuesday night. On Tuesday’s episode — the last episode of the battle rounds — the 19-year-old took the stage battling fellow Team Camila member Andrew Igbokidi. The two sang a slow, emotive version of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
ArtWorks Westfield seeks new members after successful ArtoberFest
WESTFIELD — Following a successful ArtoberFest on Oct. 22, ArtWorks of Westfield is seeking new members. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium in the Westfield Athenaeum, 6 Elm St., members of ArtWorks will host an open community meeting to welcome new members and community members interested in becoming a part of the organization of artists, musicians, authors and their behind-the-scenes support team.
Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say
A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Nearly 1 in 10 oppose interracial marriage, UMass poll finds
Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.
6 years after Vanessa Marcotte’s killing, Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder
Five years after his arrest in connection with the August 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The former Worcester man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Judge Janet Kenton-Walker sentenced Colon-Ortiz to 25 to life...
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
