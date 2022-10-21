Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.

AMHERST, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO