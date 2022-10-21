Read full article on original website
Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M
West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament. This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.
WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The high school football playoffs kickoff this weekend. And WHIZ Radio will have live coverage of 3 area games. On Z92 Radio it’s a DIII postseason matchup between Tri-Valley and Jonathan Alder. The Scotties are four seed in region 11. And they’ll host the Pioneers in their playoff opener. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
Monday Sectional Results
Grady Labishak picked up 5 goals and 2 assists for Rosecrans in the victory. The Bishops advance and will play Wednesday in the District semi finals at Grandview Heights at 7 p.m. WEST MUSKINGUM 1 VS FISHER CATHOLIC 0. Jaxon Prang scored the lone goal for the Tornadoes with 26:15...
Area playoff football schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – No shortage of teams from our coverage area made the football playoffs this year. Here are the first-round postseason matchups. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #13 Northland at #4 Watkins Memorial. #11 Licking Heights at #6 Hoover. Division III, Region 11.
Donald W. Allen
Donald Wayne Allen, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Kokomo, IN at North Woods Village nursing home. He was born on September 20, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Howard and Dorthy Allen. He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1950. In 1952, he attended Johnson Bible College and in 1956, he graduated from Kentucky Christian College, where he received a BA and MM degree. During his education, he served in four student ministries. His first ministry was at Perryton Church of Christ in Perryton, OH, while serving there he married Glenna Embrey in May of 1958. His next ministries include, First Church of Christ in Caldwell, OH, First Christian Church in Oblong, IL , Licking Valley Church of Christ in Newark, OH, Scottdale Church of Christ in Scottdale, PA, First Christian Church in Martins Ferry, OH, Austin Christian Church in Austin, IN, and retired at Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Trafalgar, IN in 2010.
More Than Just a Marathon
Zanesville-For Katie Graham, her experience running her first marathon was more than just the marathon itself. WHIZ Correspondent Katie Mainini brings us this story. Graham has loved running for as long as she can remember. “My father and my uncle were big runners growing up and I had fond memories...
Ohio’s First Lady Promotes Imagination Library
Ohio’s First Lady made a visit to Zanesville on Wednesday morning to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio. Fran DeWine stopped by the John McIntire Library where she took part in a book reading and talked with parents and kids. The Imagination Library mails kids one high...
Fire at Granville’s Buxton Inn
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Granville’s historic Buxton Inn. Around 50-60 firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 8:30am. According to a Facebook post from the Buxton Inn the fire was in the kitchen and no one was in the building when the fire caught. Officials said no one was harmed.
Dillon State Park Halloween Campout 2022
NASHPORT, Ohio – It’s time to get spooky! Dillon State Park and Friends are kicking off their Halloween Campout this weekend. The weekend will be jam-packed with events and Park Naturalist Michael Durst says they are grateful for the help of donations to help start the exciting weekend off.
James D. Reed
James D. “Jimbo” Reed, 46 of Malta and formerly of Byesville and New Concord, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2022. Jimbo was born in Missouri on February 12, 1976. He is the son of the late Dave and Lou Campbell. Jimbo had an immense love for cars, and was known for his talent as a body mechanic. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church in Stockport. He was a loving son, brother, and father. Jimbo made many cherished friends throughout his recovery.
Frank R. Blaney
Frank R. Blaney, 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, at the Morrison House of Zanesville, surrounded by the people who loved him. Frank was born October 7, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Christy R. Blaney and Clyta Mae (Simmons) Blaney. He retired from Brockway Glass Co., employed from 1947 to 1985. He served 25 years as V.P. of the G.P.P.A. W. Local #159.
Ernest R. Yontz
Ernest Russell Yontz, 73 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022 at Altercare in Zanesville. Ernie was born on April 1, 1949. He is the son of Ernestine F. (Curry) Yontz of Newark and the late Russell Yontz. He worked for Newark Ohio Police Department until starting his own business as a self-employed contractor. He was an avid outdoorsman and gun enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoor. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Rangers.
Anna Ayres
Anna Lucille Ayres, 91 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was born on October 15, 1931 in Zanesville . She is the daughter of the late Emerson and Nancy (Walker) Brock. Lucille worked and eventually retired from East Muskingum Schools as a cook. She also worked as a cook at the Holiday Inn. In her free time, Lucille loved playing bingo and karaoke. She also had a fondness towards dogs and cats. She loved watching sports and her grandchildren playing. Most of all, Lucille was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, and grandmother.
Griffin is the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Halloween is quickly approaching and if you had a child that didn’t return from trick or treating, wouldn’t you be worried about their whereabouts. Why wouldn’t that same worry apply to your pet?. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid and Muskingum...
Corn Maze Honors Blue Angels Legacy
As the fall season continues people are yearning for fun and Van Buren Acres is delivering on that cheerful family experience. This year’s corn maze at Van Buren Acres honors the Blue Angels. This past weekend former Blue Angel Capt. Bill Switzer was on hand. Switzer was a Blue Angel during 1971 and 1972 flying in the number 6 and number 4 spots.
Leona Marie Randall
Leona Marie Randall, 39, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home. Leona was born February 23, 1983 in Zanesville, daughter of Douglas E. Whickham and Betty Jo (Bobb) Foraker. Leona is preceded in death by by her mother, Betty Jo Foraker; and her grandmother, Leona Bell Bobb.
Glen Lee Lightfoot
Glen Lee Lightfoot, 72 of Zanesville, passed away October 26, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare. He was born November 2, 1949, in Zanesville, son of the late Gilbert Willis Lightfoot and Cathryn Shifflet Lightfoot. Glen was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of VFW Post 1058, where he served as honor guard for several years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29.
Linden Avenue Road Closure
The Ohio Department of Transportation warns motorists of a road closure in Zanesville. ODOT announced that Tuesday and Wednesday Linden Avenue will be closed under Interstate 70 from Midnight until 4AM for pouring of the bridge deck. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. Tagged linden...
South Zanesville Village Park Becomes More Pet Friendly
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – South Zanesville surveyed its residents a while back to learn what they thought would make the Village Park more beneficial and now the two most popular ideas have become realities. South Zanesville Mayor Barbara Lloyd and Council Member Paul Lowe talked about how the park...
Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.
