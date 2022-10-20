Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
James Corden Admits To Being ‘Ungracious’ To Waiter After Restaurant Drama: I ‘Deeply Regret’ What I Said
James Corden kicked off Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show with a lengthy monologue about the restaurant drama that’s made headlines. James, 44, addressed how he was banned (and subsequently unbanned) from New York’s Balthazar by owner Keith McNally for his alleged bad behavior as a customer. The British comedian explained that he “made a sarcastic comment” about cooking the food himself, after the staff got his order wrong three times and served his wife, Julia Carey, food that “she was allergic to.”
Actor Leslie Jordan dies at age 67
LESLIE JORDAN: (As Beverley Leslie) Well, well, well. KELLY: He won an Emmy for that supporting role in 2006. And he kept on working in TV, though he broke through to new audiences during the pandemic with comedic video diaries on Instagram. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JORDAN: Hello, fellow hunker...
Dani Shapiro on her new novel 'Signal Fires'
Dani Shapiro's new novel begins with a crash but also contemplation. Let's ask the author to read from the very beginning of her new novel, "Signal Fires." DANI SHAPIRO: (Reading) And it's nothing really or might be nothing or ought to be nothing. As he leans his head forward to press the tip of his cigarette to the car's lighter, it sizzles on contact, a sound particular to its brief moment in history when cars have lighters and otherwise sensible 15-year-olds choke down Marlboro Reds and drive their mother's Buicks without so much as a learner's permit. There's a girl he wants to impress. Her name is Misty Zimmerman. And if she lives through this night, she will grow up to be a magazine editor or a high school teacher or a defense lawyer. She will be a mother of three or remain childless. She will die young of ovarian cancer or live to know her great-grandchildren. But these are only a few possible arcs to a life, a handful of shooting stars in the night sky. Change one thing, and everything changes. A tremor here sets off an earthquake there. A faultline deepens. A wire gets tripped. His foot on the gas.
Country music artists Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile on their friendship
TANYA TUCKER: You know, (singing) I don't mind keeping picture. So... BRANDI CARLILE: (Singing) I don't wear those shoes no more. TUCKER: That's it. Go, girl. KELLY: Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are queens of American music, and now they are making it together. In the first part of this conversation, which aired Friday, we talked about the album they came together to make, which won best country album at the Grammys in 2020. Today, we're going to hear about the friendship that developed during that collaboration.
From gospel to opera, soprano Latonia Moore makes the world her stage
Latonia Moore remembers clearly the moment she fell in love with opera. She entered the University of North Texas as a jazz performance major, but a classical music requirement led her to sing in the chorus for Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci ("Clowns"). "I was just in the chorus, lowly little chorus...
After 16 years, author Cormac McCarthy gifts two new novels to readers
Devoted Cormac McCarthy fans who have been waiting 16 years for new work from the renowned American writer are in for a surprise. The reclusive author's two new interconnected novels — being released on Oct. 25 and Dec. 6, respectively — are hard to categorize. The first book,...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0