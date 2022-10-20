Dani Shapiro's new novel begins with a crash but also contemplation. Let's ask the author to read from the very beginning of her new novel, "Signal Fires." DANI SHAPIRO: (Reading) And it's nothing really or might be nothing or ought to be nothing. As he leans his head forward to press the tip of his cigarette to the car's lighter, it sizzles on contact, a sound particular to its brief moment in history when cars have lighters and otherwise sensible 15-year-olds choke down Marlboro Reds and drive their mother's Buicks without so much as a learner's permit. There's a girl he wants to impress. Her name is Misty Zimmerman. And if she lives through this night, she will grow up to be a magazine editor or a high school teacher or a defense lawyer. She will be a mother of three or remain childless. She will die young of ovarian cancer or live to know her great-grandchildren. But these are only a few possible arcs to a life, a handful of shooting stars in the night sky. Change one thing, and everything changes. A tremor here sets off an earthquake there. A faultline deepens. A wire gets tripped. His foot on the gas.

3 DAYS AGO