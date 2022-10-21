Read full article on original website
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Methodist Senior Services celebrated its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm at Aldersgate Retirement Community. Residents and staff members dressed up in their favorite costumes, listened to live music and visited family. Members celebrated six decades of Christian service to senior citizens. There were several vendors on site, as well as city officials, giving a helping hand.
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
Candy Crawl set for Wednesday downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl will be Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses. The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 13, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to trick or treat...
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.
Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
Great fall weather returns
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day!! We are halfway through the week and the rain has cleared out for now. We can expect beautiful blue skies and cooler temperatures behind the cold front that came through yesterday. Great fall weather to get outdoors and enjoy. Halloween is just 5 days away and today is National Pumpkin Day. What better way to celebrate this wonderful Wednesday than at the pumpkin patch? Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s. We are rain free for the next few days clouds build in Friday, and a stray shower is possible over night into Saturday morning. Once the rain starts Saturday is will remain for the entire weekend into Monday of next week.
Mr. Marzell George Livingston
Services for Mr. Marzell George Livingston will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Milling Funeral Home Chapel in Union with burial in the Union Cemetery. Bro. Steve Bufkin and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Milling Funeral...
Shuwaski Young meet and greet held in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District of the U.S. House Shuwaski Young held a meet and greet at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy, and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a degree in political science, he started his political career at the Mississippi State’s Office and worked in the Barack Obama administration, as well as Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A special town hall meeting is coming up this week in the town of Marion. Marion Mayor Larry Gill said city leaders will address concerns surrounding a rise in water and garbage fees. “Basically, we are going up about $1.68 on the water rates to help...
New transportation service ‘Just 4 kids’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You heard of taxis and Lyfts transporting adults from point A to point B. A local group of mothers has created a transportation service that’s meant just for kids. The idea came about when a mother had to juggle her job, home, and mainly her...
The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosts meet and greet
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St. Paul Streset in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a...
Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak. The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday. Today we are under a Level 2 out of 5, slight risk, for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 35+mph are possible. We also cannot rule out the threat for hail or tornadoes. Light rain shower are already over the area and that will be the case for most of the morning as of the cold front. Be sure to stay weather aware between 10am-5pm. Very heavy rain and high winds could possibly cause small tree limbs to break and maybe even a brief power outage. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date with Storm Team 11 on this stormy day.
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off another week with nice weather today. Highs are in the lower 80 with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as we go throughout the day. A very small chance of rain is possible this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.
