MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day!! We are halfway through the week and the rain has cleared out for now. We can expect beautiful blue skies and cooler temperatures behind the cold front that came through yesterday. Great fall weather to get outdoors and enjoy. Halloween is just 5 days away and today is National Pumpkin Day. What better way to celebrate this wonderful Wednesday than at the pumpkin patch? Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s. We are rain free for the next few days clouds build in Friday, and a stray shower is possible over night into Saturday morning. Once the rain starts Saturday is will remain for the entire weekend into Monday of next week.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO