2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Surprise! Unsuspecting Hudson Valley County Is #1 In Job Growth
You may be shocked to learn which Hudson Valley county is now ranked number one in job growth. As the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic many areas of New York are still struggling. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen an uptick in jobs and opportunities. Just a few weeks ago President Joe Biden visited Poughkeepsie to tout a $20 billion investment in the region. While the Dutchess-Putnam area has seen a 3.4% private sector growth rate over the past year, it's not the fastest-growing area in the region.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
Study: How Safe is the State of New York?
We hear about robberies and violent crime in the news, and it can leave one wondering just how safe their town may be? But if you also factor in everything from hate crimes, to the safety of the roads, to even natural disasters, it starts to paint a bigger picture.
Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!
Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling?. So, you have had every 'worse case' scenario cross...
Popular Dressings Sold in New York May Cause ‘Life-threatening Reaction’
New Yorkers are warned to check their homes for recalled dressings that should be thrown out right away. TreeHouse Foods has voluntarily recalled one batch of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Recalled in New York. "This recall is being conducted...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
New Yorkers Can Now Renew Their US Passports Online, Here’s How
Are you itching to travel? Where do you want to go? Stay in the United States or head anywhere out of the country? If you have been thinking that your travel plans are going to be delayed once again because of something like an expired passport? Think again. It looks...
New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley
A chain reaction crash involving another car led to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash. New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
‘Harsher’ Winter Expected In New York, More ‘Disruptive’ Storms
A weather expert from the Hudson Valley predicts a harsh winter with an "increased frequency of disruptive" winter storms. Over the weekend, Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll released his 2022-23 Hudson Valley winter outlook. Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.
What is Chris Christie doing in the Hudson Valley Today?
If you happen to be visiting a local business in Kingston today you may run into former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie. Chris Christie may no longer be in politics, but that isn't stopping him from dipping his toe into to a local congressional race. You may remember Chris Christie from one of the many scandals that plagued his second term as governor of New Jersey. When he left office, Christie had the lowest approval rating in the state's history. The former governor's legacy was blemished by the George Washington lane closure scandal, which alleged that Christie and his office slowed traffic on the bridge to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, who refused to endorse Christie's reelection campaign for governor.
‘Alarming’ New ‘Pediatric Pandemic’ Hospitalizing Many New York Children
An alarming surge in respiratory illnesses among children is exploding in New York and putting a strain on hospitals. Here are the warning signs to look for. The CDC is worried cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, are exploding in over 30 states, including New York. RSV Exploding...
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
Who Won New York’s Gubernatorial Debate? Twitter Erupts
The New York gubernatorial debate took place and after watching it I'm not quite sure what to make of it but the Twitter universe seems to have it all figured out. The race for New York's next governor is heating up and tonight we saw our first and only debate promised between our current Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin. The debate was held exclusively on Spectrum and was filmed at Pace University.
Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?
Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
