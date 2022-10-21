Read full article on original website
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County firefighters are on scene of an active structure fire in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County dispatchers, crews are still on the scene on the 11400 block of Ramondi...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
WLWT 5
Police searching for endangered missing Madisonville man
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for an endangered missing adult from the Madisonville area, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Larry Morgan, 68, was last seen October 25 at 1:00 a.m. at 5361 Tompkins Avenue. Morgan left the...
WLWT 5
1 displaced after overnight fire in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — One person was displaced following an overnight fire in Cincinnati on Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials say fire companies were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of 73rd Street. Officials said arriving crews found a fire on the first floor...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog. According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm. It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads. The dog is now with the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler
BUTLER, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a grass fire on Shank Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a grass fire on Shank Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 3-year-old among 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton. Officers rushed to South 2nd Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7 p.m....
WLWT 5
Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along Newport ramp to I-471 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
WLWT 5
One transported to hospital in serious condition after shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has been rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life threatening injuries from a shooting, Monday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Toronto Court in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Toronto Court in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Cincinnati's CUF Neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Cincinnati's CUF Neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
Same East Price Hill building site of two unsolved murders exactly 1 year apart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a year since 34-year-old Kellie Drollinger was shot in East Price Hill, and her family continues their plea for answers. It happened on Oct. 23, 2021 on Elberon Avenue. Friends say she was at a party with around 30 people on a Saturday night when someone walked in and shot her as well as a man she was with.
WLWT 5
Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Belfast Road in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Belfast Road in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
