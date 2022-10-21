ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County firefighters are on scene of an active structure fire in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. According to Hamilton County dispatchers, crews are still on the scene on the 11400 block of Ramondi...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Police searching for endangered missing Madisonville man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for an endangered missing adult from the Madisonville area, Wednesday morning. Larry Morgan, 68, was last seen October 25 at 1:00 a.m. at 5361 Tompkins Avenue. Morgan left the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 displaced after overnight fire in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person was displaced following an overnight fire in Cincinnati on Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials say fire companies were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of 73rd Street. Officials said arriving crews found a fire on the first floor...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. For live traffic updates, click here.
CHEVIOT, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog. According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm. It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads. The dog is now with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler

BUTLER, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler.
BUTLER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a grass fire on Shank Road in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a grass fire on Shank Road in the City of Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along Newport ramp to I-471 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Belfast Road in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Belfast Road in Goshen.
GOSHEN, OH

