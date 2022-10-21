It is so sad to see our Homeless Vets and Homeless citizens of the USA and push them away!! Then watch our government house, feed and give illegal aliens housing, food and medical needs. Why can't our people that have fallen on bad times get the same help?
This is Cruel its getting cold now, and these people have find some where to hang daytime.. I am sure they stay at the salvation army at night. They have to leave in morning and be back around 5 ɛma. This is sad. Praying for all of them.
this city needs a daytime shelter for the homeless. a place to be safe. maybe even try instilling some programs to help the homeless. a little less shaming and a lot more encouraging. maybe even throw in some Jesus! salvation army does a good job providing shelter safety and food but come 6am their job is done. all must leave the shelter to be back on street. love will go a long way to help these folks. take it from someone who has been there!
