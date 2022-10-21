Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD names current district leader as interim superintendent
GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board has named a current district leader as the new interim superintendent. Current deputy superintendent Dr. Brad Schnautz was picked to lead GCISD in the interim role of superintendent following the announcement of Dr. Robin Ryan's retirement last month. Schnautz was unanimously...
New Fort Worth ISD superintendent is on a serious mission to improve learning
FORT WORTH, Texas — The new superintendent for the Fort Worth Independent School District is quickly earning the respect and support of educators, parents and students throughout the district. Dr. Angelica Ramsey is not the type of leader to sit behind a desk to run the district. Ramsey has...
texasstandard.org
This Dallas Republican fights to save his seat as district and county change
The lone Republican on the Dallas County Commissioners Court, J.J. Koch, is facing a tough re-election fight against a Democrat allied with County Judge Clay Jenkins. The race for District 2 on the court has coattails from the COVID era. Last year, Koch refused to wear a mask when Jenkins...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hospital Workers Killed in Dallas Remembered for Kindness, Commitment to Others
Tributes continue to pour in for the two hospital workers gunned down at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. On Wednesday, North Texans are being asked to pause to remember the two Methodist Dallas employees who were killed Saturday. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is asking all of its hospital partners and the community to hold a moment of silence at noon for the two women, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Flowers.
wbap.com
Over 100,000 Early Votes Cast in DFW’s Largest Counties on Day 1
DFW (WBAP/KLIF) _ Heavy rains that pummeled much of the metroplex on Monday didn’t hamper thousands of early voters from casting ballots on Day 1 on early voting. Numbers reported from some of the largest counties across DFW to our media partner WFAA-TV: 29-thousand Tarrant County voters voted early;...
Prop A: Understanding the ballot measure that could reshape Dallas
DALLAS — More than 2.5 million people came to the State Fair of Texas this month, and all were greeted with signs around Fair Park urging approval of Prop A. But buried on the ballot, it’s a topic many aren’t familiar with. In short, the measure would...
fox4news.com
First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018
DALLAS - Turnout for the first day of early voting in North Texas was more than 35% lower than in the last midterm election. And while Monday’s rainy weather may have factored into that, the numbers suggest enthusiasm among voters just might not be as high. Turnout can make...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Hospital staff safety in the spotlight after 2 killed at Dallas Methodist
DALLAS — They are remembered fondly by family, friends, and coworkers: Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa. Flowers was a 63-year-old nurse. Pokuaa was a 45-year-old social worker. They were on the labor and delivery floor on Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police say both were shot and...
texassignal.com
The County That Could Decide Everything
With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
Walmart-backed DroneUp scouts Plano as first DFW landing for drone deliveries
PLANO, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read more local business and real estate news, visit their website. A drone-delivery company eyes Plano as one of the first hubs as it embarks on an expansion across North Texas. DroneUp,...
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson endorsed by three former Dallas mayors
Three former Dallas mayors known for their crime-fighting efforts have endorsed Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's re-election bid.
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Suspected Love Field shooter indicted for aggravated assault against public servant
DALLAS — The woman suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun at Dallas Love Field Airport was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury. Portia Odufuwa, the 37-year-old suspect, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Police said one of the rounds she fired off in Love Field was aimed toward a police officer.
3 North Texas school districts receive a combined $1 million in grants for school safety
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three school districts in the North Texas area were awarded a combined more than $1 million in federal grants totaling to reportedly improve school safety measures, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday. Fort Worth ISD, Lake Worth ISD and Farmersville ISD were all chosen for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mansfield ISD Board Member Accused of Domestic Assault
A member of the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees is facing a domestic assault charge, according to police. Bianca Benavides Anderson was arrested Saturday at about 2 a.m. after police were called to a home on the 700 block of Ascot Park in reference to a domestic disturbance. Police said...
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
McKinney breaks ground on new City Hall complex
MCKINNEY, Texas — The City of McKinney is breaking ground on a new City Hall complex that is breaking ground on what a City Hall can be, as it will also feature social and entertainment aspects. Located in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District at the intersection of East...
WFAA
