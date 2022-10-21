ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Hospital Workers Killed in Dallas Remembered for Kindness, Commitment to Others

Tributes continue to pour in for the two hospital workers gunned down at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. On Wednesday, North Texans are being asked to pause to remember the two Methodist Dallas employees who were killed Saturday. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is asking all of its hospital partners and the community to hold a moment of silence at noon for the two women, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Flowers.
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
texassignal.com

The County That Could Decide Everything

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
WFAA

Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices

RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
WFAA

Suspected Love Field shooter indicted for aggravated assault against public servant

DALLAS — The woman suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun at Dallas Love Field Airport was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury. Portia Odufuwa, the 37-year-old suspect, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Police said one of the rounds she fired off in Love Field was aimed toward a police officer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mansfield ISD Board Member Accused of Domestic Assault

A member of the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees is facing a domestic assault charge, according to police. Bianca Benavides Anderson was arrested Saturday at about 2 a.m. after police were called to a home on the 700 block of Ascot Park in reference to a domestic disturbance. Police said...
WFAA

McKinney breaks ground on new City Hall complex

MCKINNEY, Texas — The City of McKinney is breaking ground on a new City Hall complex that is breaking ground on what a City Hall can be, as it will also feature social and entertainment aspects. Located in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District at the intersection of East...
WFAA

