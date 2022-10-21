ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fans Are Incredibly Happy For Kevin White This Thursday Night

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the excitement stemming from Thursday Night Football has come from two unlikely sources.

After Saints' rookie Rashid Shaheed made team history by scoring a touchdown on his first two career touches, the emergence of another New Orleans receiver has made NFL fans very happy.

Kevin White, a former first round pick of the Bears in 2015, ripped off a 64-yard reception early in the second quarter that showcased his speed and run-after-catch ability.

"You can not stop Kevin White. You can only hope to contain him," Dan Katz of Barstool Sports said Thursday night.

The reception, according to ESPN's Field Yates, was the longest of White's career.

"That 64-yard catch is the longest of Kevin White’s career. He was flying," Yates tweeted.

Kevin White's most productive season came in 2016 when the former 7th overall pick caught 19 passes for 187 yards as a member of the Chicago Bears. Since then, injuries have ravaged White, as evidenced by his career-high of nine games played back in 2018.

Nonetheless, NFL fans were excited to see White make an impact for the Saints tonight on Thursday Night Football.

