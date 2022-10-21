Read full article on original website
76ers win for first time this season, top Pacers
James Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
