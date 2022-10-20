Stop promoting dead candidate, Chula Vista city attorney candidate demands

(File photo)

Dan Smith, a lawyer running for Chula Vista city attorney, is demanding the San Diego County Democratic Party stop promoting and encouraging voters to elect the late Simon Silva, who died last month.

In an Oct. 17 letter mailed to the Democratic Party and Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Smith said the Democratic Party must cease "all advertising, promotions and endorsements for Mr. Simon Silva.”

Silva, a registered Democrat who was set to oppose Republican Smith in the general election, was a longtime deputy in the City Attorney’s Office. Silva died Sept. 3 after a lengthy battle with cancer, but his name remains on the ballot due to election codes.

State law allows ballot changes 68 days before the election, and Chula Vista’s charter requires action 90 days prior.

Even after his death, Silva’s campaign has received support from many, including the San Diego County Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party’s official endorsement voter guide, as listed on their website, does not include the Chula Vista city attorney race, but campaign mailers sent recently to voters listed Silva as their choice for the seat. On Sept. 18, they also held a campaign kickoff event with canvassing for its selected candidates that included Silva.

There has been no mention in their communications of Silva’s death. Smith said the Democratic Party is spreading misinformation and committing “fraud by material omission.” He said in his letter that he would seek all legal remedies, including a civil lawsuit alleging fraud if the Democratic Party does not remove Silva's name from campaign materials or their endorsement.

“Misinformation by perpetuating this fraud on the voters of Chula Vista is potentially causing the expenditure of millions of dollars, which is a substantial amount of taxpayer funds,” he added.

If voters elect Silva, the City Council would have to declare the city attorney seat vacant and hold a special election, which could cost the city up to $2 million . Glen Googins, the current city attorney who is now termed out and barred from re-election, would then continue serving until his successor takes the oath of office, according to the city’s outside counsel’s interpretation of the Chula Vista Charter .

Rebecca Taylor, chair of the San Diego Democratic Party, encouraged voters in a previous statement to vote for Silva “(t)o honor the democratic process and the will of the voters.”

The Democratic Party, including Taylor, did not respond to requests for comment about Smith’s letter.

Casillas Salas, who some criticized for having a sign supporting Silva’s campaign in her home’s yard, said Thursday she is “not campaigning for Simon Silva. I deeply loved the man. I respected him. I honor his memory.” She called Smith's letter "ridiculous" and said that if he were to file a lawsuit, “he should know better that it would probably be tossed out by any court.”

Smith said he had not heard from either the mayor or the Democratic Party.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .