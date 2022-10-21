ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend.

It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.'

And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend.

This weekend belongs to Bradford County.

The eyes of the state will turn northward when they are looking for the weekend's best high school football matchups. The communities of the Canton Warriors and Troy Trojans, just ten miles apart, will host two of the state's biggest games.

These neighboring rivals are a week away from facing each other. They are both undefeated. They are both ranked in the top ten in the state. The story is practically writing itself before the two teams take the field for their epic, week-ten matchup.

But before they can clash with one another, they will have to take on their biggest challenges yet. Jersey Shore and Loyalsock will be making the trip through the fall foliage to challenge the Northern Tier's best, setting up a night that area has never seen, and most likely, might never see again.

The Jersey Shore Bulldogs will be in Canton. They are considered by most to be the best team in District IV, are state ranked, and remain undefeated. The Loyalsock Lancers hit Troy's fairgrounds and are believed to have some of the best skill position athletes in Pennsylvania. They, too, are state ranked, and are one score away, against an undefeated Danville team, from having an undefeated record themselves.

Let's recap for those keeping score at home, shall we?

All four of these teams will be in Bradford County Friday night, separated by a short stretch of route 14. They bring with them a combined record of 31-1. The Warriors, Bulldogs, Lancers, and Trojans will walk into these games ranked 3rd, 3rd, 3rd, and 10th respectively in their state classifications.

When it comes to high school athletics this is beyond special.

This is the kind of weekend high school athletes, students, and fans, usually only get to dream about in small town America. It's once in a lifetime. A TV script. A movie scene.

Bradford County will be living it Friday night.

