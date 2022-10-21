ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers practice report: Injury issue still trending in right direction

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers for the second consecutive day have a practice participation report that holds more good signs than bad.

While their injury situation still isn’t perfect, it’s trending the right direction heading into a key Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs that will serve as a measuring stick for San Francisco in their biggest test of the year.

Two players who didn’t practice Wednesday were suited up Thursday, and none of the players limited Wednesday suffered setbacks.

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

S Talanoa Hufanga (concussion)

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

Wednesday and Thursday non-participations aren’t a great sign for Ward’s availability against the Chiefs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’d be a long shot for Armstead to play so his absence isn’t a surprise. Hufanga was on the field in uniform and wearing a helmet for the stretching and warm up portion of the 49ers’ practice per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. He just needs to clear concussion protocol by Sunday to be available.

Limited participation

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

DL Drake Jackson (knee)

RT Mike McGlinchey (calf)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Ebukam and McGlinchey were both out of Wednesday’s session, so getting them Thursday is a good sign. Ward didn’t have any setbacks in his first practice with his hand wrapped up, so he’s trending toward being available Sunday.

Full participation

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

TE Charlie Woerner (shoulder)

No setbacks from Wednesday. All three are on track to go Sunday.

