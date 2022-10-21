Read full article on original website
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States
OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota
Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Early Next Month
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you in early November. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early mornings of November 8th in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
Top 10 Favorite Things about Minnesota in the Fall
The air is a bit cooler. The leaves are absolutely gorgeous and showing off in a variety of autumn colors. Fall is here! But what is the best thing about this season in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa?. Apple Orchards Didn't Make The Top 10 List of Favorite Fall...
Powerball Jackpot Still Climbing
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is still going up. No one won Monday night's jackpot so the estimated prize for Wednesday night's drawing is $680 million, or about $326 million if you choose the cash option. It will be the 7th largest jackpot in the game's history. Minnesota...
Popular Hair Care Products Recalled In Minnesota Due To Cancer Causing Agent
Heads up if dry shampoo products are a must-have item in your bathroom. A huge recall was just issued throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout the nation due to a cancer-causing agent that was found in a very long list of popular products produced by the Unilever Company. Huge...
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota
Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
Pandemic Steepened Declines in Minnesota Math & Reading Scores
Washington D.C. (KROC-AM News) - Students in Minnesota and across the United States did poorly on the standardized tests for reading and math conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The average math score for Minnesota eighth-graders dropped 10 points from 2019 to 280. The average eighth-grade reading score...
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released
Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
Roseville Teen Suspected of Deadly Assault on Family Members
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Twin Cities suburb today while authorities searched for a teenage suspect in a deadly attack on multiple people at his family's home. The alert was issued around 10:30 AM by Ramsey County's Dispatch at the request of the...
11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter
If you want to get away for a little bit this winter but you don't want to go too far from home, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't forget it.
Man Claims the TV Told Him to Kill in Minnesota Double Homicide
Given the time of the year, this story is not only unfortunate, but it's also a little spooky. Last Thursday, October 20th, St. Paul Police responded to a call about someone being killed in a nearby home. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on the scene they found two dead males, one 40 years old and the other 56.
AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!
Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
