ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake

Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
CROSBY, MN
KROC News

$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States

OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota

An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota

Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KROC News

The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone

For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Early Next Month

The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you in early November. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early mornings of November 8th in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Top 10 Favorite Things about Minnesota in the Fall

The air is a bit cooler. The leaves are absolutely gorgeous and showing off in a variety of autumn colors. Fall is here! But what is the best thing about this season in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa?. Apple Orchards Didn't Make The Top 10 List of Favorite Fall...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Powerball Jackpot Still Climbing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is still going up. No one won Monday night's jackpot so the estimated prize for Wednesday night's drawing is $680 million, or about $326 million if you choose the cash option. It will be the 7th largest jackpot in the game's history. Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KROC News

The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota

Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Pandemic Steepened Declines in Minnesota Math & Reading Scores

Washington D.C. (KROC-AM News) - Students in Minnesota and across the United States did poorly on the standardized tests for reading and math conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The average math score for Minnesota eighth-graders dropped 10 points from 2019 to 280. The average eighth-grade reading score...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KROC News

Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released

Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Man Claims the TV Told Him to Kill in Minnesota Double Homicide

Given the time of the year, this story is not only unfortunate, but it's also a little spooky. Last Thursday, October 20th, St. Paul Police responded to a call about someone being killed in a nearby home. According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on the scene they found two dead males, one 40 years old and the other 56.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!

Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy