Oregon State

nbc16.com

Oregon's report card shows standardized test scores have fallen below national average

Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Abortion rights a focal point in the race for Oregon's governor seat

The fight over abortion rights is front and center in Oregon's governor race, with nearly two weeks before election night. With most ballots in the hands of Oregon voters, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek is bringing up the topic of abortion rights in a final plea to Oregon voters. She held a press conference Monday to discuss reproductive rights.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day

Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Gas stoves could be leaking cancer-causing chemicals, study says

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbc16.com

Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights

EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
EUGENE, OR

