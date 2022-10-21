Read full article on original website
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
One last chance to hear details about La Crosse school referendum
A series of public meetings about the November La Crosse school referendum is scheduled to conclude Wednesday night, at a school which would be directly affected by consolidation plans. Logan High School hosts the information session, starting at 6:30. It’s the 11th such session in a series that began in...
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
Local police study committee gets backing from La Crosse DA
La Crosse County’s top prosecutor expresses his support for county watchdog groups that look into police practices. District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the county study committee on policing Tuesday that it’s good to have a panel which can investigate complaints from the public. The idea of a policing...
Rescuers free construction worker from under fallen wall being built at store in Pigeon Falls
A construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. A concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls, and a 26-year-old man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
Holmen woman accused of drunkenly firing gun at, what she said, a business sign
Chanda Vandeslunt is accused of firing a gun while drunk, outside the Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen on Saturday night. Vandeslunt said she was shooting at a nearby business sign. According to the criminal complaint, police said the woman apparently had been arguing with her husband at the Holmen...
Onalaska 17-year-old to be tried for knife attack on 15-year-old girl in her bedroom
A 17-year-old from Onalaska pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl. Austin Bailey will be scheduled for trial in La Crosse County, following his arraignment Tuesday. Bailey is accused of stabbing the girl repeatedly and choking her while she was sleeping at her home...
La Crosse School Board to vote on possibly two spending plans, dependent on $194.7 million referendum outcome
La Crosse’s school board is scheduled to vote Monday night on a spending plan and tax levy for the coming school year. Actually, two proposals could get votes from the board. One would set the levy based on whether a $194.7 million referendum for a new high school is...
Man suspected of ordering killings in La Crosse County triple homicide still lining up witnesses
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert witness...
Dancing zombies “thrill” La Crescent audience with street version of Michael Jackson “Thriller” video
As the sun was setting Sunday night in La Crescent, families gathered at a downtown intersection to watch the zombies come out. The undead performed to a famous record featuring Michael Jackson and Vincent Price, the title track to Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller.”. There were 42 “zombies,” from...
State Treasurer Godlewski, Sen. Pfaff in La Crosse as early voting starts in Wisconsin
Early voting has begun in Wisconsin for the November 8th election. Democrats spread out around the state on Tuesday, to make citizens aware of the process for casting a vote before Election Day. In La Crosse, Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joined U.S. House candidate, state Sen. Brad Pfaff at...
