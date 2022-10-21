Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
22-year-old man shot to death in Birmingham
A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Birmingham. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, Keyon Pollock of Birmingham died at UAB Hospital. Birmingham 911 took a call at 10:10 P.M. about a person shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. When officers...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
ABC 33/40 News
ATM stolen from bank in Gardendale
An ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale police, someone used a large forklift to remove the machine from the building at approximately 5:00 A.M. It is believed the forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site. The ATM has been recovered,...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. The Best Convenience Store, located at 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest, was robbed on Sunday, October 23, 2022. It was reported that a black male, wearing a yellow shirt and black and white jobbing pants, walked into the store and pointed a gun at the person working in the store. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving, according to a release from the police department. There were no injuries.
ABC 33/40 News
Mayor Randall Woodfin expresses support for Birmingham amphitheater project
In order for the proposed amphitheater in Birmingham to move forward, there are several partners involved in the initial funding, including Jefferson County, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Live Nation and the city of Birmingham. Each entity would be responsible for $5 million. On Monday, the Convention and Visitors Bureau moved...
ABC 33/40 News
8-year-old killed, two others injured in I-65 crash
An 8-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a crash on I-65 near Clanton Sunday evening. The 8-year-old was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado that hit a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage in the rear. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of Alabaster, and a 16-year-old passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau approves motion supporting new amphitheatre
There's been an ongoing discussion about a proposal for an amphitheatre in Birmingham. The project would require an initial agreement between the BJCC and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Our job is to bring in visitors from outside the area, coming in to experience our destination here, our attractions, stay...
ABC 33/40 News
Waste Management addresses trash issues in Shelby County
The Waste Management representative recognizes the start of service in Shelby County did not go as planned. He says they have increased the number of trucks on the road from 7 to 11 in hopes to provide better service to residents. He says issues with addresses and GPS caused some issues during the first few weeks of service.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday
DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky will be partly to mostly sunny across Alabama today as dry air returns to the state; expect a high in the 66-70 degree range this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on October 26 is 72. Sunny weather continues tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
ABC 33/40 News
Legion's season ends with penalty shootout defeat in front of record home crowd
Emotions ran high during Birmingham Legion's first ever home playoff game Sunday. And while fans certainly left Protective Stadium with some mixed feelings about the day, the atmosphere provided by the record-setting crowd was silenced by Edward Kizza and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with the final kick of the night. Pittsburgh...
