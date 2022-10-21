ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man shot on Weld Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating a shooting on the city's east side Sunday evening. Police say they responded to Weld Street around 6:15 p.m. for the report of shots fired into a residence. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, including gunshots into a residence nearby, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man stabbed at rooming house on Schwartz Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's southwest side early Monday morning. Police say just before 1 o'clock, a 35-year-old-man was stabbed at least once in the upper body at a rooming house near Schwartz and Shelter Streets. The victim was taken to Strong...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired into house on Marlow Street after large fight nearby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Marlow Street, near Jay Street, on Sunday afternoon for a report of a large fight among a mix of teenagers and adults. The fight was over when police arrived, and the main group of aggressors were gone. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece man checks himself into RGH after being shot on Weld Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening a 21-year-old male, Greece resident, was dropped off to RGH by a car, with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. His injury is non-life threatening. It was confirmed that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street. Earlier...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Missing CNY man last seen in Wayne County

Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is joining the DeWitt Police Department in the search for a missing man from the Syracuse area. David Benz, 68, was reported missing after he presumably left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work Thursday. Police said...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man's body found in Livingston County creek

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek off State Route 20A in the hamlet of Lakeville Wednesday. The man's identity has not been released. A preliminary investigation found no cause for concern to the public. This is...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper

Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
GENEVA, NY

