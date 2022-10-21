Read full article on original website
It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
The Saints D has taken another hit with a CB placed on IR. The team added a familiar face.
The banged-up New Orleans Saints secondary got some bad news Tuesday. After playing without starting corners Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) last week against Arizona, the Saints placed veteran Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday, according to an ESPN report. Roby suffered an ankle injury in the first...
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum named the most "invisible" hot seat in the country on Monday. The honor goes to Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M fell to South Carolina on Saturday, dropping below .500 on the season, but Fisher isn't at risk of being fired due to his massive contract buyout.
The Denver Broncos have been riding this season, mostly into the vaporizing heat of the sun, going nowhere fast on a cocktail or Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Ha
Hogs join Bye Week Support Group led by none other than infamous Ed Orgeron.
Something to potentially keep an eye on.
Mac Jones kicked Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the junk.
VIDEO: Mac Jones interception may have hit SkyCam wire.
Start 'em, sit 'em for Week 8 of the fantasy football season.
Nothing to see here, folks.
Matt Ryan is the latest in a line of terrible quarterback decisions by the Colts.
Amazon Prime's ratings for Thursday Night Football are falling rapidly.
Vince Vaughn was the final guest on the Week 7 edition of the Monday Night Football ManningCast. Following Bill Burr and Barack Obama, Vaughn was under a lot of
The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will play each other in primetime in Week 10 after a bye on Saturday. With both teams now in the top 25, the matchup has gained much-deserved hype, which could be why they nabbed the 7 p.m. ET slot on ESPN. The Alabama-LSU...
As usual, Week 8 of the college football season brought several close games and noteworthy results. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, perhaps the most recognizable analyst in the sport, has released list of the teams of the week. Herbstreit showcased seven teams on Twitter that impressed him the most. ...
