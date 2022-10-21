Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.

