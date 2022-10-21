Read full article on original website
Related
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”
Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.
Anderson Silva says his last sparring partner for upcoming Jake Paul fight knocked him out “two times”
Anderson Silva has suggested that his last sparring partner prior to his Jake Paul fight knocked him out twice. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will go head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match that very few could’ve ever imagined would happen. The two men come from completely different worlds and yet, with the world watching, they’ll collide inside the squared circle this weekend.
Anderson Silva releases statement regarding reports he’d been knocked out in sparring
Anderson Silva wants his fans to know he wasn’t knocked out in sparring as a recent interview with MMA Weekly implied. Silva is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona on October 29th. The betting community already has Paul a slight -180 favorite to Silva’s +150 dog, mainly due to ‘The Spider’ being 47 years old. Getting knocked out twice in training wouldn’t improve Anderson’s chances.
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th
Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December. Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.
Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”
Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
Charles Oliveira apologizes for his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Emotionally, I’m sad for not having done my best”
Charles Oliveira has apologised to his fans after falling short in his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of last Saturday night’s UFC 280 main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. He did so in convincing fashion, bringing an end to Oliveira’s fantastic run at the top of the division.
Cub Swanson explains why fighters choose to compete injured after TJ Dillashaw debacle at UFC 280
Cub Swanson has given his thoughts on why TJ Dillashaw decided to fight at UFC 280 despite his shoulder injury. While the record books may say that TJ Dillashaw lost via TKO to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, that doesn’t tell the full story. What does, though, is that...
Video | Newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returns home to massive crowd awaiting him in Dagestan
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has received a hero’s welcome home. The Dagestanian fighter is fresh off his headlining role with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The pay-per-view main event was meant to crown a new lightweight champion after ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight in May. It took...
Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.
Joe Rogan praises Sean O’Malley’s performance at UFC 280, but feels he didn’t win: “I thought Petr Yan won at the end of it”
You can add one more name to the list that believes Petr Yan deserved a win at UFC 280. ‘No Mercy’ returned to action last Saturday in Abu Dhabi against Sean O’Malley. The bantamweight clash was an important one, as it was supposed to crown the next title challenger. Also set for the card was the champion, Aljamain Sterling’s return against TJ Dillashaw.
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
Photo | Incredible Samurai poster revealed for Bellator vs. RIZIN New Year’s Eve event
Bellator and RIZIN are going all out for their New Year’s Eve event in Japan. The two promotions have had a partnership since 2015. For the most part, that partnership has just led to fighters crossing over between promotions. For example, Bellator lent future champion, Patricky Pitbull, to RIZIN for their 2019 lightweight Grand Prix.
Sean O’Malley makes huge jump up bantamweight rankings after beating Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is now the No. 1 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. That’s according to the UFC’s official rankings, which were updated following UFC 280 to take O’Malley’s big win over Petr Yan into account. ‘Suga’ jumped ten spots up the list to replace Yan in the top position, just below 135 pound champion Aljamain Sterling.
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
Jiri Prochazka drug tested by USADA over 20 times in the past month
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has been getting to know his local USADA representative pretty well this year. According to a report from TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Prochazka has been tested by USADA a shocking 24 times in the past month. That brings his 2022 test total to 51, which makes him the most tested athlete in the UFC this year by a long shot. Kamaru Usman and Manuel Kape are tied for second place with just 15 tests apiece.
Anthony Smith says he’s disappointed in TJ Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280: “He sold wolf tickets”
Anthony Smith says he is disappointed in T.J. Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280. Last Saturday, October 22nd, saw T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) meet Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the co-main bantamweight fight in the Octagon. It was a second round TKO which saw Sterling successfully retain the title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the process Sterling broke the UFC bantamweight record for the longest winning streak.
Dana White discusses the UFC’s new code of conduct policy on gambling: “It should never happen. It doesn’t look good”
Dana White is discussing the UFC’s new code of conduct policy on gambling. The amended UFC policy regarding gambling makes it clear that UFC fighters are not allowed to make wagers on themselves. The company memo was distributed to both UFC athletes and their respective teams. The full amendment...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0