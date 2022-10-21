ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th

The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”

Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says his last sparring partner for upcoming Jake Paul fight knocked him out “two times”

Anderson Silva has suggested that his last sparring partner prior to his Jake Paul fight knocked him out twice. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will go head to head with Jake Paul in a boxing match that very few could’ve ever imagined would happen. The two men come from completely different worlds and yet, with the world watching, they’ll collide inside the squared circle this weekend.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva releases statement regarding reports he’d been knocked out in sparring

Anderson Silva wants his fans to know he wasn’t knocked out in sparring as a recent interview with MMA Weekly implied. Silva is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona on October 29th. The betting community already has Paul a slight -180 favorite to Silva’s +150 dog, mainly due to ‘The Spider’ being 47 years old. Getting knocked out twice in training wouldn’t improve Anderson’s chances.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hardy calls Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev an “assassination attempt”

Dan Hardy continues to take shots at the UFC and Dana White, this time over their booking of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC279. The booking was widely criticized as an attempt to send Diaz into free agency on a high profile loss. Bookies set the line at -1000 for Chimaev and +800 for Diaz, extremely wide odds that gave Nate a 9% chance of winning. Of course, the bout never happened. Chimaev came in 7.5 pounds over weight, and Diaz ended up fighting (and beating) Tony Ferguson instead.
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira apologizes for his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Emotionally, I’m sad for not having done my best”

Charles Oliveira has apologised to his fans after falling short in his UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of last Saturday night’s UFC 280 main event, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. He did so in convincing fashion, bringing an end to Oliveira’s fantastic run at the top of the division.
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling over last three wins, including “hate crime over handicapped fighter” at UFC 280

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is starting his verbal assault on Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action against TJ Dillashaw last weekend at UFC 280. In the co-main event, the champion dominated his injured challenger. While Dillashaw showed toughness to survive with a dislocated shoulder, he was finished in round two.
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan praises Sean O’Malley’s performance at UFC 280, but feels he didn’t win: “I thought Petr Yan won at the end of it”

You can add one more name to the list that believes Petr Yan deserved a win at UFC 280. ‘No Mercy’ returned to action last Saturday in Abu Dhabi against Sean O’Malley. The bantamweight clash was an important one, as it was supposed to crown the next title challenger. Also set for the card was the champion, Aljamain Sterling’s return against TJ Dillashaw.
bjpenndotcom

Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia

The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka drug tested by USADA over 20 times in the past month

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has been getting to know his local USADA representative pretty well this year. According to a report from TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Prochazka has been tested by USADA a shocking 24 times in the past month. That brings his 2022 test total to 51, which makes him the most tested athlete in the UFC this year by a long shot. Kamaru Usman and Manuel Kape are tied for second place with just 15 tests apiece.
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith says he’s disappointed in TJ Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280: “He sold wolf tickets”

Anthony Smith says he is disappointed in T.J. Dillashaw as a person following UFC 280. Last Saturday, October 22nd, saw T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) meet Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the co-main bantamweight fight in the Octagon. It was a second round TKO which saw Sterling successfully retain the title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the process Sterling broke the UFC bantamweight record for the longest winning streak.
