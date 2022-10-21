What can possibly be said about this time of year when we are all starting over again? What has not been said in the past so many times, as we start our routine after the holidays are over? The promises we made over the high holidays the commitments we said we would do are all waiting patiently to be fulfilled. And we are simply heading out into the long stretch of winter. As Jewish people we are constantly repeating and going over and saying again things we have done in the past. However, nothing is ever as it was before and every second is different than the one before it. Just as when it rains or when it snows each drop, and each snowflake have a special mission, and no one is like the other. Each year we grow older and have a better understanding of who we are and of our connection to Hashem.

