The Jewish Press
Say It Again
What can possibly be said about this time of year when we are all starting over again? What has not been said in the past so many times, as we start our routine after the holidays are over? The promises we made over the high holidays the commitments we said we would do are all waiting patiently to be fulfilled. And we are simply heading out into the long stretch of winter. As Jewish people we are constantly repeating and going over and saying again things we have done in the past. However, nothing is ever as it was before and every second is different than the one before it. Just as when it rains or when it snows each drop, and each snowflake have a special mission, and no one is like the other. Each year we grow older and have a better understanding of who we are and of our connection to Hashem.
Word Prompt – RUACH – Yehudah Pryce
When we think about our emotions, our speech and our character attributes, the inner dimensions of our soul may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, our tradition teaches us that an essential aspect of our soul – ruach – manifests in these areas of potential human experience and expression. Ruach is an animating spirit. If we choose to qualitatively elevate our emotional energy, words, and way of being in this world, then we are in essence linking our complete soul, our ruach, with the other aspects of our soul – nefesh and neshama – to draw ourselves closer to Hashem. Or, chas v’shalom, we have creative license through these manifestations to weaken that connection and face the prospect of spiritual alienation.
Parshas Noach
Sabbath Ends: 6:38 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:08 p.m. NYC E.D.T. Weekly Haftara: Roni Akara (Isaiah 54:1-55:5) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 323:3-5 Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ma’ash Ha’Korbanos chap. 13-15 Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:30 a.m. NYC E.D.T. Sunrise: 7:21 a.m. NYC...
The Waters Of Noach
In this week’s haftara, the navi Yeshayahu refers to the flood that destroyed the world not as mabul, but as Mei Noach, “the Waters of Noach.” This expression is repeated twice in the verse. (Yeshayahu 54:9). The Zohar teaches (Noach 67b) that Noach gained this dubious distinction – of forever being identified with the flood – by failing to prevent it. While it is true that Noach was righteous by the standards of his generation, a true tzaddik would have found a way not only to save himself but to avert the disaster.
Sharpened Skates
During one of the days of chol hamoed Succos a number of years ago, the weather outside was less than favorable so we took our children ice skating. Being the good sport that he is, our children’s father got on the ice as well. I must say that having not skated much since I took lessons when I was around ten years old, I wasn’t all that bad on the ice. But I certainly was no match for my children. Every few minutes they would wave and giggle as they passed me.
Bechol Meodecha
This song came down and gave me (Jeremy Gimpel) strength when Tehila and I sold our home and most of our possessions and moved out to build the Arugot Farm. You’ll love it! It’s the #1 song on the Hebrew Jewish Country Rock Charts!
