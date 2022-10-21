Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
wizmnews.com
Local police study committee gets backing from La Crosse DA
La Crosse County’s top prosecutor expresses his support for county watchdog groups that look into police practices. District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the county study committee on policing Tuesday that it’s good to have a panel which can investigate complaints from the public. The idea of a policing...
wizmnews.com
State Treasurer Godlewski, Sen. Pfaff in La Crosse as early voting starts in Wisconsin
Early voting has begun in Wisconsin for the November 8th election. Democrats spread out around the state on Tuesday, to make citizens aware of the process for casting a vote before Election Day. In La Crosse, Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joined U.S. House candidate, state Sen. Brad Pfaff at...
wizmnews.com
One last chance to hear details about La Crosse school referendum
A series of public meetings about the November La Crosse school referendum is scheduled to conclude Wednesday night, at a school which would be directly affected by consolidation plans. Logan High School hosts the information session, starting at 6:30. It’s the 11th such session in a series that began in...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early. Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season. “What we’re starting...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School Board passes two budget plans, waiting for referendum before knowing which one will be used
The La Crosse School Board passed two potential district budgets for this year. Only one of them will take effect, depending on whether the $194.7 million referendum to build a new high school passes or fails Nov. 8. If the referendum to build on the Trane Company property is approved,...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School Board to vote on possibly two spending plans, dependent on $194.7 million referendum outcome
La Crosse’s school board is scheduled to vote Monday night on a spending plan and tax levy for the coming school year. Actually, two proposals could get votes from the board. One would set the levy based on whether a $194.7 million referendum for a new high school is...
wizmnews.com
Man suspected of ordering killings in La Crosse County triple homicide still lining up witnesses
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert witness...
La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun. It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy. Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated. “Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
wizmnews.com
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
wizmnews.com
Onalaska 17-year-old to be tried for knife attack on 15-year-old girl in her bedroom
A 17-year-old from Onalaska pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl. Austin Bailey will be scheduled for trial in La Crosse County, following his arraignment Tuesday. Bailey is accused of stabbing the girl repeatedly and choking her while she was sleeping at her home...
Onalaska teen charged with attempted intentional homicide headed to trial
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl’s home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when Bailey tried to stab her. He ran from the scene. When...
Man Hurt in SE Minnesota Motorcycle-SUV Crash
La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse, WI man was hurt after the motorcycle he was riding and an SUV collided in La Crescent Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol accident reports says 25-year-old Logan Radloff was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 when it and a northbound SUV, driven by 53-year-old Wendy Fynboh of St. Charles, crashed at Shore Access Dr. around 3:45 p.m.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
wiproud.com
Shots fired at Holmen hotel, no injuries reported
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at a hotel parking lot in Holmen Saturday night. The Holmen Police Department says it responded to a report of a disturbance at Prairie Inn and Suites on Circle Drive around 7 pm. Officers say the...
WEAU-TV 13
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Village of Pigeon Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after deputies said they received a report a concrete wall had collapsed at the Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls off of Highway 53. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report that...
