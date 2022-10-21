ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

wizmnews.com

Local police study committee gets backing from La Crosse DA

La Crosse County’s top prosecutor expresses his support for county watchdog groups that look into police practices. District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the county study committee on policing Tuesday that it’s good to have a panel which can investigate complaints from the public. The idea of a policing...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

One last chance to hear details about La Crosse school referendum

A series of public meetings about the November La Crosse school referendum is scheduled to conclude Wednesday night, at a school which would be directly affected by consolidation plans. Logan High School hosts the information session, starting at 6:30. It’s the 11th such session in a series that began in...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early. Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season. “What we’re starting...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun. It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy. Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated. “Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
HOLMEN, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Man Hurt in SE Minnesota Motorcycle-SUV Crash

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse, WI man was hurt after the motorcycle he was riding and an SUV collided in La Crescent Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol accident reports says 25-year-old Logan Radloff was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 when it and a northbound SUV, driven by 53-year-old Wendy Fynboh of St. Charles, crashed at Shore Access Dr. around 3:45 p.m.
LA CRESCENT, MN
wiproud.com

Shots fired at Holmen hotel, no injuries reported

HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at a hotel parking lot in Holmen Saturday night. The Holmen Police Department says it responded to a report of a disturbance at Prairie Inn and Suites on Circle Drive around 7 pm. Officers say the...
HOLMEN, WI

