ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin sends multiple people to hospital

By Billy Gates, Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYj3P_0ih8DR7r00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people were rushed to area hospitals after a southeast Austin collision Thursday night on Stassney Lane, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said three people suffered life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries and another had potentially serious injuries after two vehicles collided at 5946 E. Stassney Ln. The street is closed from Teri Road to Burleson Road, Austin Police said. ATCEMS first tweeted about the wreck at 7:41 p.m.

ATCEMS said three people were pinned in one of the vehicles, and while they were all cut out of the wreckage, they were sent to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Three others involved in the wreck were sent to St. David’s South Medical Center.

One of the people in the wreck was ejected from a vehicle, ATCEMS said. Another person suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, ATCEMS said. The crash scene is north of Jimmy Clay Golf Course and east of neighborhoods near Teri and Spring Meadow roads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for shooting at passing cars in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested after deputies said he was shooting at vehicles in Northeast Austin. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Oct. 23, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in the area of Ferguson and Tuscany Way regarding a man shooting at passing cars. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect

A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
LAKEWAY, TX
kurv.com

Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting

Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy