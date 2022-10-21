2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin sends multiple people to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people were rushed to area hospitals after a southeast Austin collision Thursday night on Stassney Lane, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said three people suffered life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries and another had potentially serious injuries after two vehicles collided at 5946 E. Stassney Ln. The street is closed from Teri Road to Burleson Road, Austin Police said. ATCEMS first tweeted about the wreck at 7:41 p.m.

ATCEMS said three people were pinned in one of the vehicles, and while they were all cut out of the wreckage, they were sent to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Three others involved in the wreck were sent to St. David’s South Medical Center.

One of the people in the wreck was ejected from a vehicle, ATCEMS said. Another person suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, ATCEMS said. The crash scene is north of Jimmy Clay Golf Course and east of neighborhoods near Teri and Spring Meadow roads.

