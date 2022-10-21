Read full article on original website
New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot through Tuesday at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can also drop off ballots in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street.
New child care learning center for low-income families opens in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new child care option for low-income families opened Monday in Pleasure Ridge Park. Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest and largest Head Start facility in Jefferson County. The building that's more than 5,000 square feet is located on Dixie Highway.
Business leaders visit New Albany to discuss opportunities with Prosser vocational students
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students and business leaders got together Monday at a New Albany vocational school to discuss career opportunities that will be available as soon as they graduate. More than 70 representatives from colleges, businesses and the military were on hand at the Prosser Career and Technical...
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
More than 2,000 fake IDs seized by CBP officers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 counterfeit IDs were seized last week in Louisville. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said in a news release Monday that 2,265 fake driver's licenses were found inside a package arriving Oct. 19 in Louisville. "These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous...
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
CycLOUvia held for third time in Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs. Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
Waterfront Park's expansion to bring 'extraordinary' experience to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday for the fourth phase of Waterfront Park, which will expand one of Louisville's marquee attractions into an area of the city short on recreational space. The expansion will push the park within walking distance to more than 12,000 people living...
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
ISP participating in national Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is giving Hoosiers a way to safely get rid of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs. Prescription Drug Take Back Day will happen statewide on Saturday, Oct. 29. Drugs can be taken to the ISP Sellersburg Post from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Man brought to University Hospital after shooting at unknown location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an unknown location. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said 1st Division officers were called to University Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital by private means. Due to his injuries, LMPD's...
Hospitals dealing with 3 viruses during 'flu season,' health officials encourage vaccinations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local hospitals are dealing with a trio of viruses this fall, but there are preventive measures people can take to curb the spread. While fall typically marks the start of flu season, health officials are also dealing with COVID-19 and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this year.
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
Eastbound lanes of Watterson Expressway closed near Newburg Road after 3-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 are closed near Newburg Road after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. MetroSafe reported a crash on the Watterson Expressway around 4 p.m. The crash is near mile marker 14.6, in between Newburg Road and Bardstown Road. Eastbound traffic is being...
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood hosts annual Halloween Bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit. The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash. There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel. The event was free and open to...
