ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

New Metro Council proposal tackles impacts of redlining in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders are proposing a bold approach to tackle the impacts of redlining. Starting in the 1930s, banks refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods in a practice known as redlining. Research shows redlining still has impact on homeownership in minority communities today. Some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot through Tuesday at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can also drop off ballots in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 2,000 fake IDs seized by CBP officers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 counterfeit IDs were seized last week in Louisville. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said in a news release Monday that 2,265 fake driver's licenses were found inside a package arriving Oct. 19 in Louisville. "These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held for third time in Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the busiest roads in the Highlands was shutdown on Sunday to allow for people to stretch their legs. Louisville's CycLOUvia event was held for several hours on Bardstown Road. The road was shutdown from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard to allow people to run, walk, bicycle or skate down the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood hosts annual Halloween Bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Little ghosts and goblins were out and about in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday, getting in the Halloween spirit. The Beechmont Community Center hosted its annual Halloween Bash. There was candy, dancing, a costume contest and a haunted tunnel. The event was free and open to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy