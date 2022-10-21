ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan doctor receives surprise gift

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCsIU_0ih8DL4j00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – A doctor at the University of Michigan got a huge gift from a surprise visitor on Thursday.

Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, the University of Michigan Director of Student Accessibility and Accommodations was greeted by UoM students and Good Morning America’s very own Robin Roberts.

The celebrity cameo wasn’t all, though. Roberts was there to present a $1 million donation to Dr. Okanlami’s accessibility programs.

“The fact that the world is not accessible is not the fault of the individual with a disability, and so we need to then be given access to be able to do what we can. And instead of being limited based on what we cannot, we need to be given the access to show what we can,” Dr. Okanlami said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game

Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

President Obama to campaign with Gov. Whitmer in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Barrack Obama will join Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. The group will meet up with other down ballot Democrats for the ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ann Arbor

The story of Ann Arbor begins with the wives of the village’s two founders, both women sharing the name of Ann, and so Ann Arbor was formed. Since then, Ann Arbor has grown into a well-known and attractive city, largely due to the University of Michigan, founded in 1817. In 2008, Ann Arbor was ranked 27th out of 100 “America’s best small cities”. Read on to discover the best things to do in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

6 ways to make sure Halloween is safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 6 ways to make sure Halloween is safe. The scariest...
WLNS

Annual 'Great Pumpkin Walk' in downtown East Lansing

10-24 Pro-choice rally at the Capitol. Mel Tucker holds press conference before Michigan …. A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. (Oct. 23, 2022) MSU hockey scores eight goals in win over Long Island; …. MSU hockey scores eight goals in win...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy