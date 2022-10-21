ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Opponent Review: Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry is one of the most criminally underrated in college football. Nearly unmatched in its pettiness and vitriol, it exemplifies the tensions inherent in so many college football rivalries. It has been described as “culture versus agriculture,” “the upturned nose versus the curled fist,” “the wine and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State hockey sweeps Long Island in weekend series

Michigan State men’s ice hockey swept Long Island University this past weekend. The Spartans had a fantastic offensive showing in the two-game series, netting 11 goals from seven different players against the Sharks. Friday: 3-1 victory. The first of the two Spartan victories was a 3-1 win on Friday...
EAST LANSING, MI

