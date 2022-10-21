Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets head coach Steve Clifford’s second stint with the organization got off to a great and somewhat surprising start Wednesday.RELATED | Hornets dub season opener 129-102 versus Spurs
CSL sat down with Clifford Thursday in an exclusive interview.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0