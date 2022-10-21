ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plympton, MA

Sysco trucking strike ends as drivers vote to ratify a new contract

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sj0Pl_0ih8CwBd00

Sysco trucking strike ends as drivers vote to ratify a new contract 00:21

PLYMPTON - A truck driver strike at Sysco , a wholesale restaurant distributor, is over after nearly three weeks. Members of the Teamsters Local 653 voted to ratify a new contract.

Hundreds of drivers for the food delivery service in Plympton walked off the job October 1 in a dispute over pay and benefits.

For weeks, workers used megaphones to protest tractor-trailer drivers trying to leave the facility. Some restaurant owners drove to the warehouse to pick up their food to keep their kitchens open.

Sysco said it is pleased that the strike is over and looks forward to getting back to business.

