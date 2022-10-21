ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Business Insider

Twitter employees are leaving for tech rivals ahead of Elon Musk's planned takeover

We're halfway through the week, readers. Writing to you on this gloomy Wednesday in New York, I'm Avery Hartmans. Today, we're looking at a major side-effect of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: the employee exodus. Hundreds of workers have left in 2022, about 530 in the last three months alone. They've moved on to some of Twitter's top rivals, Meta and Google chief among them.
Axios

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part IV: Musk's Must-Do List

Our media reporter Sara Fischer unpacks the challenges at Twitter that Musk could inherit — and what he might do about them in the latest episode of How it Happened: Elon Musk vs. Twitter podcast. She takes listeners inside Twitter to understand how the platform has struggled with content moderation over the years.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has a Gloomy Prediction About the Economy

The economy is on everyone's mind. What concerns everyone is the health of economic activity as the midterm elections loom. President Joe Biden, whose party has a fragile majority in Congress, continues to say that the situation is not so hopeless. "We’re starting to see some of the good news...
BGR.com

Elon Musk clearly can’t wait to take control of Twitter on Friday (it’s happening, people)

The billionaire who’s mused about firing 75% of Twitter’s staff, who loves to post ridiculous memes on the platform, and who, in recent days, has used it to tout the impressive sales of his Burnt Hair fragrance was all smiles as he strolled into Twitter HQ on Wednesday, October 26, wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt and brandishing an actual sink. “Let that sink in,” Elon Musk dad-joked, following another prolific day of tweeting that saw the incoming Twitter owner also use his account to blast the mainstream media and to dunk on The New York Times to his 110 million followers.
The Independent

Elon Musk shows up at Twitter HQ carrying kitchen sink as he closes in on $44bn purchase

Elon Musk bizarrely showed up at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink as the Tesla boss closes in on his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the world’s richest person tweeted with a video of him in the lobby of the building on Wednesday.The closing of the long-running deal has not yet been made official and Mr Musk was given by a Delaware judge until Friday 28 October to complete it.Twitter’s employees may not see the funny side though as Mr Musk has reportedly told bankers financing his deal...

