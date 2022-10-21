Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk
A speech to calm the party... and country
IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s sneering attacks on Rishi show they hate aspiration — especially among ethnic minorities
RISHI SUNAK’S rapid rise to become the first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that ours is one of the most open and inclusive societies on Earth. Under Conservative governments, we have been led by the first three female prime ministers. They have appointed the first non-white chancellors, and foreign and home secretaries, along with many other senior posts.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
mailplus.co.uk
Day one and Labour accused of class war attacks on Sunaks
LABOUR was accused of dirty tricks and launching a smear campaign against Rishi Sunak and his wife yesterday by calling for non-dom tax status to be abolished. Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Mr Sunak on his first day as Prime Minister saying that axing the status could raise billions of pounds.
mailplus.co.uk
Thatcher statue attacked again
A STATUE of Margaret Thatcher has been vandalised for a third time in the six months since it was erected. The £300,000 monument in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, which is under CCTV surveillance, has been sprayed with the words ‘Tories out’. The statue, standing atop a...
mailplus.co.uk
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
mailplus.co.uk
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
Biden discusses Iran, antisemitism with Israeli president
President Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Wednesday to discuss threats posed by Iran as concern grows over its strengthening relationship with Russia. Biden emphasized to Herzog his pledge to ensure Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon. The White House expressed concern on Wednesday...
mailplus.co.uk
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
mailplus.co.uk
Let Putin be our lesson: Xi is the tyrant of the East
THE significance of Xi Jinping’s ‘re-election’ to another five years as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party can be measured by the calibre of those who rushed to congratulate him. Step forward, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who has been in power since 2000, and North...
mailplus.co.uk
With daughters at her side, Liz leaves job she always craved
A DEFIANT Liz Truss left Downing Street for the final time yesterday, insisting she had been right to be bold on the economy. After finishing her term as the shortest-serving prime minister in history, Miss Truss made no apologies for her chaotic period in office and instead claimed she was ‘more convinced than ever’ of her approach.
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
mailplus.co.uk
China’s stance over Taiwan risks global meltdown
CHINA’S increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan risks causing an ‘extraordinary shock’ to the global economy if President Xi attempts to invade the island. At a congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last week, Xi said the government would ‘never promise to give up the use of force’ to unify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, although he added it would continue ‘striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification.’ Alicia Kearns, chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, warned Xi’s language meant the UK ‘must be prepared for more robust provocations towards Taiwan’.
