Read full article on original website
LibsHateMe
4d ago
She obviously didn't spy... With her little eye.... The fact that she was on the wrong side of the road
Reply
3
Related
US woman Anne Sacoolas, who claimed diplomatic immunity in UK teen’s 2019 death, pleads guilty
An American citizen pleaded guilty in a U.K. court Thursday to careless driving in connection to the death of a teenage motorcyclist during a 2019 crash, multiple outlets reported. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, left the U.K. after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity. Diplomatic immunity protects family members of diplomats…
BBC
Harry Dunn: Parents hoping to rebuild their lives after guilty plea
The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said they hope they can start to rebuild their lives after US citizen Anne Sacoolas admitted causing his death. Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs
Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told
A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is
A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Murderer, 81, found guilty of killing his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago in Scotland's longest-running missing person case will appeal against his conviction
An 81-year-old man jailed for life for murdering his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago intends to appeal against his conviction. William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
'Outrageous acts': Joe Biden condemns Russia's nuclear threats against Europe. Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle,...
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
Former first lady Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver is being charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation after allegedly using his position to torment a woman he was dating.
Her rapists were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're free, and she's in hiding
Standing in a row outside the gates of Godhra remand center in Gujarat, western India, the 11 middle-aged men could have been mistaken for visiting dignitaries receiving sweets and blessings from local admirers.
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears
An alleged murder victim did not want her partner and suspected killer to know she was pregnant, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 and of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.On Thursday at Hove Crown Court, Anna Williamson, an intelligence analyst at Sussex Police, talked jurors through a detailed timeline of telephone calls and text messages, social media posts, ANPR data, CCTV footage, bank transactions and medical records relating primarily to Miss Ware, Miss Morgan and Brown.Byron Whiteside, a former...
‘Miss Hitler’ beauty queen jailed for being part of neo-Nazi group to be freed early
A convicted extreme right-wing terrorist and Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant who joked about gassing synagogues is to be freed early from jail.The Parole Board said after an oral hearing on Monday that it had “directed the release” of Alice Cutter, who was jailed for three years in June 2020 after her conviction for being a member of banned group National Action.Cutter is reportedly being held at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire, where serial killer Rosemary West was an inmate.At Cutter’s trial, prosecutors said the 26-year-old former waitress entered the beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald – a reference to a...
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Comments / 10