ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Daily Mail

Rewilding our gardens is a rotten idea... and could turn them into a wilderness, warns TV's green-fingered guru Alan Titchmarsh

Gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh has blasted trendy ‘rewilded’ gardens for ‘diminishing’ wildlife. The broadcaster, 73, said ‘all good wildlife gardens are managed’ and that the craze of rewilding – a practice which aims to recreate an area’s natural, uncultivated state – is causing gardens to become ‘less biodiverse’.
Simplemost

Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors

While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden

I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home

Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
AL.com

Enjoy the magic of deer in the yard when nature crosses into suburbia

A light snow fell as I drove home from a Christmas Eve dinner a few years ago. There was a trace of it on the road when I made the last turn before our driveway. And there they were — a stand of deer, with that “deer in the headlight” look they get. They disappeared into the dense woods across from my house, and I went inside, glad I hadn’t hit them with my car.
ALABAMA STATE
findingfarina.com

How to Get Green Grass: 4 Simple Tips

Everyone has their idea about the best way to maintain their lawn. Some people spend a lot of time and money using complicated lawn mowing procedures. But caring for your lawn doesn’t have to be complex or expensive. You can have lush green grass without a lot of effort...

Comments / 0

Community Policy