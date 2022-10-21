Read full article on original website
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
Kissing Elvis was like plunging your lips into two soft sweet marshmallows
WITH a wry roll of her eyes, Linda Thompson concedes that she ‘sure knows how to pick men’. She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley — the memory of his kiss remains palpable, even 45 years after his death — and mothered him through the excesses of his addiction.
BLIND DATE: ‘I laughed so much at his Liverpudlian sense of humour’
VITAL STATISTICS Divorced with two sons and a daughter, but I lost my eldest son to cancer. CURRENT ROLE Retired nursery goods business owner. WOULD LIKE TO MEET Someone fun who dresses smartly, aged 75 to 80. It would be nice if he enjoys dancing and jiving as I do.
Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?
■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
Why is the heiress to the Getty oil billions bankrolling eco-maniacs hell-bent on disruption?
THEY have blocked the Dartford Bridge, tipped tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, spray-painted the iconic glass frontage of Harrods orange and glued themselves to London’s Abbey Road crossing. And that’s just in the past week. Now Just Stop Oil protesters have also been accused of ‘having...
Duchess steps out in style for shopping trip
THE Duchess of Sussex was seen looking relaxed as she strolled around shops with a friend in Montecito, California, where she lives with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan, 41, wore a black jumpsuit, sandals and a wide-brim hat. It came as she faced criticism for her...
Our smart ape cousins
QUESTION Was ape tool use, famously described by Jane Goodall in the 1960s, well known and not the least bit controversial in the 18th century?. IT IS a myth that tool use in apes was discovered by Dr Jane Goodall, though there is little doubt that she greatly improved our appreciation and understanding of the animals.
Monkey’s kiss of grief for dead pal
A MONKEY reaches to touch the body of the man who fed him, then, in an apparent sign of grief, gives his friend a farewell kiss. The wild grey langur had feasted daily on fruit and biscuits at the home of Peethambaram Rajan, 56, who lived next to a forest in Sri Lanka and died last week. When mourners brought the monkey to his funeral in Batticaloa, they were astonished to see how strong the bond had been.
King reveals he’s a real tick-tock fan!
WHEN King Charles called on The Repair Shop experts for help, their efforts chimed with one of his passions. For the first of his objects the BBC experts mended, in a special programme airing tonight, was an 18th-century bracket clock. The King spoke of his passion for timepieces, revealing: ‘To...
Garage wall-crush boy, 12, lay dying in rubble next to his father until help arrived
A SCHOOLBOY who was crushed by a garage wall in a ‘tragic accident’ lay dying alongside his father until help arrived, it was revealed last night. Scott-Swaley Stevens, 12, and his dad Scott Stevens were working in their garden when the wall collapsed on Friday evening - pinning them under a mound of rubble.
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
Dragons’ Den star found dead at just 36
A Dragon’s Den entrepreneur who secured a £50,000 investment for his candle business has died ‘peacefully at home’ at 36. Drew Cockton, who had quit his high- pressure corporate job to focus on his enterprise, impressed the Dragons on the BBC1 show last year with his honesty about his battles with bipolar disorder.
Stomping in style this autumn
GREAT things happen when you start at the bottom and work your way up. That age-old careers advice is also a good rule to live by in fashion. In fact starting from the bottom is my favourite way to get dressed. When I have to throw together an outfit in seconds flat, I tend to build a whole look around that very first decision: footwear.
Vestey loses Midas touch as estate hit by huge bills
THE extent of his possessions — the 6,000-acre Stowell Park estate in Gloucestershire and the 10,000-acre Forest Estate on the Isle of Jura among them — testified to dexterous financial planning by his forebears, sparing the family from an estimated £88 million in taxes over the decades.
Double bubble drivers’ joy
READING Robert Hardman’s article about the new Microlino (Mail) reminded me of a holiday with my wife Ruth in Palma, Mallorca, in 1960, when we rented this bubble car (pictured). It was a unique experience — even finding the fuel tank. Our petrol was hand-pumped from a drum on a street corner. It was handy that, if needed, we could just lift the car and turn it to face the other way. Happy days.
