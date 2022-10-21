ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
mailplus.co.uk

Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show

A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
Miami Herald

Come with me down the social media rabbit hole filled with beauty trends

Who would’ve guessed? Certainly not your faithful scribe here, whose haphazard beauty routine too often falls victim to overscheduling and lack of interest. However, there are all kinds of hacks to improve one’s looks on social media — a veritable glut of them, in fact — and I find myself weirdly, inexplicably fascinated by them.
mailplus.co.uk

The Trial of Lucy Letby, Episode 1: Nurse on trial

In this first episode of The Trial of Lucy Letby, Caroline and Liz go over the background of the case that has grabbed the attention of people all over the world. We’ll find out how the jury has heard that staff at the Countess of Cheshire Hospital grew suspicious of the nurse back in 2015 after an unexplained rise in deaths and serious collapses of babies in the neonatal unit.
Rolling Stone

There’s a Reason Why You Can’t Smell Your Yankee Candle and No, It’s Not Covid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Yankee Candle is ready to clear the air over a viral Tweet suggesting that negative reviews for Yankee Candles on Amazon could be a sign that Covid is on the rise again. Dr. Jorge Caballero generated plenty of heat earlier this month by equating poor Yankee Candle reviews to a Covid surge. His logic: many of the reviewers were complaining that they couldn’t smell anything from their candles, despite Yankee Candle offering everything from sharp citrus scents to cherry...
mailplus.co.uk

On this day

MRS Thatcher has virtually wiped out the chances of a whole generation of senior Tories taking over from her. She has indicated her intention not only to lead the Conservatives into the next election but to remain for a full fourth term. Interviewed in The Times, Mrs Thatcher re-emphasises her commitment to ‘green’ issues, saying the nuclear power industry must expand.
mailplus.co.uk

Voila! Get cult French beauty at home...

BRITISH women have long gazed enviously across the Channel at sophisticated French beauty superstore Sephora. With its high-end brands and limitless choice, its colours, scents and glamour, Sephora was the beauty editor’s favourite destination on trips to Paris, and a secret indulgence of savvy holidaymakers. Now, with the opening...
mailplus.co.uk

Oh dear Auntie, you’ve only gone and annoyed the Queen Mum

Antiques Roadshow: 100 Years Of The BBC ★★★★☆. TALK about history on the hoof. Strictly Come Dancing celebrated the Beeb’s centenary with a succession of dances to favourite TV theme tunes — a paso doble to The Apprentice, a tango to Casualty. However quirky...
mailplus.co.uk

Monkey’s kiss of grief for dead pal

A MONKEY reaches to touch the body of the man who fed him, then, in an apparent sign of grief, gives his friend a farewell kiss. The wild grey langur had feasted daily on fruit and biscuits at the home of Peethambaram Rajan, 56, who lived next to a forest in Sri Lanka and died last week. When mourners brought the monkey to his funeral in Batticaloa, they were astonished to see how strong the bond had been.
mailplus.co.uk

Jodie’s Big Iss-Who

HER days of saving the world as Doctor Who are finally over. But Jodie Whittaker appears to be injecting the Time Lord’s kindness into her own life as she was spotted signing copies of The Big Issue. The magazine, which helps homeless people earn money through work, features the...
mailplus.co.uk

King reveals he’s a real tick-tock fan!

WHEN King Charles called on The Repair Shop experts for help, their efforts chimed with one of his passions. For the first of his objects the BBC experts mended, in a special programme airing tonight, was an 18th-century bracket clock. The King spoke of his passion for timepieces, revealing: ‘To...
mailplus.co.uk

Dragons’ Den star found dead at just 36

A Dragon’s Den entrepreneur who secured a £50,000 investment for his candle business has died ‘peacefully at home’ at 36. Drew Cockton, who had quit his high- pressure corporate job to focus on his enterprise, impressed the Dragons on the BBC1 show last year with his honesty about his battles with bipolar disorder.

