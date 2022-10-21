We’ve ended up with a palace coup staged by Remainers determined to keep us in lockstep with the EU

Read full article on original website
Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans
Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
Voices: Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister – we need a new government
Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic
After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
'Outrageous acts': Joe Biden condemns Russia's nuclear threats against Europe. Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle,...
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Where did Rishi Sunak go to school?
Rishi Sunak is to be the UK’s new prime minister after securing the support of the vast majority of the Conservative parliamentary party to be named their new leader, seeing off a challenge from Commons leader Penny Mordaunt.Mr Sunak is a familiar face after serving as Boris Johnson’s chancellor throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when he led the £69bn furlough scheme to keep people in work and the (perhaps unwise) Eat Out to Help Out campaign to encourage economic growth.He was also criticised during that time after being caught up in the “Partygate” furore, for which he received a fixed-penalty...
The Jewish Press
Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3
Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
