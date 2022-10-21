Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
mailplus.co.uk
Let magnanimity lead to Conservative unity
IN the end, there was no turmoil, no back-stabbing, no psychodrama. In fact, it was the exact opposite of how the fractious Tory party has conducted itself - to voters’ disgust - for months. Shortly after 9pm last night, Boris Johnson announced he would not run for the leadership....
mailplus.co.uk
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
mailplus.co.uk
Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes
SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Midterm races put state climate action in jeopardy
State-level races in multiple parts of the country could help determine the fate of the clean energy industries in several battleground areas. As states have led the charge on climate action — particularly in contrast to the slower-moving federal government — their energy policies have increasingly become points of contention between Democrats and Republicans, according to Reuters.
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s sneering attacks on Rishi show they hate aspiration — especially among ethnic minorities
RISHI SUNAK’S rapid rise to become the first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that ours is one of the most open and inclusive societies on Earth. Under Conservative governments, we have been led by the first three female prime ministers. They have appointed the first non-white chancellors, and foreign and home secretaries, along with many other senior posts.
mailplus.co.uk
How savers are being blocked from cashing in gold-plated pensions...
SAVERS are being blocked from swapping their ‘final salary’ pensions for cash, after the amount they can receive by transferring retirement savings plummeted to record lows. The sum you can take by transferring out of a gold-plated defined benefit pension that pays a regular income has plummeted by...
mailplus.co.uk
Leadership lesson for firms
RANDOM power grabs. Incredible comebacks. Rampant egos. Epic acts of treachery and improbable ascents to high office: they are all as much a feature of FTSE 100 boardrooms as of the latest Tory leadership contest. In business, the main cause of disaster is not hostile markets or unforeseen ‘black swan’...
mailplus.co.uk
Crackdown on greenwashing
THE City watchdog has launched a crackdown on so-called greenwashing because of fears that consumers are being misled when trying to invest their money responsibly. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a set of rules to govern how financial firms can use the terms ‘green’, ‘sustainable’ and ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance).
mailplus.co.uk
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
mailplus.co.uk
Sally Sorts It: Why did British Gas up my direct debit from £80 to £800 a month?
My mother, who is 85, suffers from osteoarthritis and had a hip replacement earlier this year, from which she is still recovering. She lives alone in a two-bedroom flat in a remote part of Devon and recently received a bill from British Gas stating that her direct debit payments will rise from £80 a month to £805 a month.
mailplus.co.uk
Day one and Labour accused of class war attacks on Sunaks
LABOUR was accused of dirty tricks and launching a smear campaign against Rishi Sunak and his wife yesterday by calling for non-dom tax status to be abolished. Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Mr Sunak on his first day as Prime Minister saying that axing the status could raise billions of pounds.
mailplus.co.uk
Let Putin be our lesson: Xi is the tyrant of the East
THE significance of Xi Jinping’s ‘re-election’ to another five years as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party can be measured by the calibre of those who rushed to congratulate him. Step forward, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who has been in power since 2000, and North...
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
Comments / 0