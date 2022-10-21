Read full article on original website
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
A speech to calm the party... and country
IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
TV explorer who was just days from dying of a fungus infection tourists can harbour in their lungs for decades
EXPLORER Levison Wood knows what it is like to test your body to its limits. The former British Army captain has trekked alone across the Himalaya mountain range for a TV documentary, spent almost a year walking the 4,000-mile length of the River Nile and even hitch-hiked from the UK to India.
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
Will Xi's Covid plan hijack the global economy?
CHINA’S zero-Covid strategy risks derailing a global economy already battered by inflation and an energy price crunch unleashed by the war in Ukraine. Concerns intensified this week after China’s GDP fell well short of official targets, suggesting the measures are slamming the brakes on growth. GDP grew by...
Let Putin be our lesson: Xi is the tyrant of the East
THE significance of Xi Jinping’s ‘re-election’ to another five years as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party can be measured by the calibre of those who rushed to congratulate him. Step forward, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who has been in power since 2000, and North...
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
