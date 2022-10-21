ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mailplus.co.uk

Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?

BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk

A speech to calm the party... and country

IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
mailplus.co.uk

‘Shock’ result in China election!

■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
mailplus.co.uk

Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest

GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
mailplus.co.uk

Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell

SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk

From NHS to migration, what can we expect?

HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
mailplus.co.uk

Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?

I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
mailplus.co.uk

Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?

RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
mailplus.co.uk

Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban

FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
mailplus.co.uk

Will Xi's Covid plan hijack the global economy?

CHINA’S zero-Covid strategy risks derailing a global economy already battered by inflation and an energy price crunch unleashed by the war in Ukraine. Concerns intensified this week after China’s GDP fell well short of official targets, suggesting the measures are slamming the brakes on growth. GDP grew by...
mailplus.co.uk

Let Putin be our lesson: Xi is the tyrant of the East

THE significance of Xi Jinping’s ‘re-election’ to another five years as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party can be measured by the calibre of those who rushed to congratulate him. Step forward, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who has been in power since 2000, and North...
mailplus.co.uk

Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes

RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
mailplus.co.uk

Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off

SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...

