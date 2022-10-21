Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
mailplus.co.uk
Kissing Elvis was like plunging your lips into two soft sweet marshmallows
WITH a wry roll of her eyes, Linda Thompson concedes that she ‘sure knows how to pick men’. She lost her virginity to Elvis Presley — the memory of his kiss remains palpable, even 45 years after his death — and mothered him through the excesses of his addiction.
mailplus.co.uk
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
mailplus.co.uk
The Trial of Lucy Letby, Episode 1: Nurse on trial
In this first episode of The Trial of Lucy Letby, Caroline and Liz go over the background of the case that has grabbed the attention of people all over the world. We’ll find out how the jury has heard that staff at the Countess of Cheshire Hospital grew suspicious of the nurse back in 2015 after an unexplained rise in deaths and serious collapses of babies in the neonatal unit.
mailplus.co.uk
BLIND DATE: ‘I laughed so much at his Liverpudlian sense of humour’
VITAL STATISTICS Divorced with two sons and a daughter, but I lost my eldest son to cancer. CURRENT ROLE Retired nursery goods business owner. WOULD LIKE TO MEET Someone fun who dresses smartly, aged 75 to 80. It would be nice if he enjoys dancing and jiving as I do.
mailplus.co.uk
On this day
MRS Thatcher has virtually wiped out the chances of a whole generation of senior Tories taking over from her. She has indicated her intention not only to lead the Conservatives into the next election but to remain for a full fourth term. Interviewed in The Times, Mrs Thatcher re-emphasises her commitment to ‘green’ issues, saying the nuclear power industry must expand.
mailplus.co.uk
Why is the heiress to the Getty oil billions bankrolling eco-maniacs hell-bent on disruption?
THEY have blocked the Dartford Bridge, tipped tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, spray-painted the iconic glass frontage of Harrods orange and glued themselves to London’s Abbey Road crossing. And that’s just in the past week. Now Just Stop Oil protesters have also been accused of ‘having...
mailplus.co.uk
Our smart ape cousins
QUESTION Was ape tool use, famously described by Jane Goodall in the 1960s, well known and not the least bit controversial in the 18th century?. IT IS a myth that tool use in apes was discovered by Dr Jane Goodall, though there is little doubt that she greatly improved our appreciation and understanding of the animals.
mailplus.co.uk
King reveals he’s a real tick-tock fan!
WHEN King Charles called on The Repair Shop experts for help, their efforts chimed with one of his passions. For the first of his objects the BBC experts mended, in a special programme airing tonight, was an 18th-century bracket clock. The King spoke of his passion for timepieces, revealing: ‘To...
mailplus.co.uk
Dragons’ Den star found dead at just 36
A Dragon’s Den entrepreneur who secured a £50,000 investment for his candle business has died ‘peacefully at home’ at 36. Drew Cockton, who had quit his high- pressure corporate job to focus on his enterprise, impressed the Dragons on the BBC1 show last year with his honesty about his battles with bipolar disorder.
mailplus.co.uk
Stomping in style this autumn
GREAT things happen when you start at the bottom and work your way up. That age-old careers advice is also a good rule to live by in fashion. In fact starting from the bottom is my favourite way to get dressed. When I have to throw together an outfit in seconds flat, I tend to build a whole look around that very first decision: footwear.
Comments / 0