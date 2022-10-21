SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.

1 DAY AGO