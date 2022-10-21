Read full article on original website
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes
SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
Crackdown on greenwashing
THE City watchdog has launched a crackdown on so-called greenwashing because of fears that consumers are being misled when trying to invest their money responsibly. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a set of rules to govern how financial firms can use the terms ‘green’, ‘sustainable’ and ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance).
Sally Sorts It: Why did British Gas up my direct debit from £80 to £800 a month?
My mother, who is 85, suffers from osteoarthritis and had a hip replacement earlier this year, from which she is still recovering. She lives alone in a two-bedroom flat in a remote part of Devon and recently received a bill from British Gas stating that her direct debit payments will rise from £80 a month to £805 a month.
How savers are being blocked from cashing in gold-plated pensions...
SAVERS are being blocked from swapping their ‘final salary’ pensions for cash, after the amount they can receive by transferring retirement savings plummeted to record lows. The sum you can take by transferring out of a gold-plated defined benefit pension that pays a regular income has plummeted by...
