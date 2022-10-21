Read full article on original website
SAMI MOKBEL: Tottenham fans booing their side off at half-time should be careful what they wish for - Antonio Conte gives them the best chance of winning trophies and emotions got the better of them against Sporting Lisbon
The cacophony of boos that reverberated around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time summed up the mood. Frustration has engulfed this side of the north London divide in recent weeks. It isn't helping that the other lot down the road are flying high at the top of the Premier League.
Gabriel Jesus is 'ready' to play 70 games this season after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta challenged his stars to embrace the hectic fixture schedule - with his baby daughter the secret to his recovery
Gabriel Jesus insists he is ready to answer Mikel Arteta’s call and play 70 games this season – thanks to downtime with his baby daughter. Arsenal boss Arteta said last week that players must be able to survive gruelling campaigns if they want to be the best, claiming: ‘The top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference.’
League One this weekend: Plymouth blow it
LEADERS PLYMOUTH surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw at West Country rivals BRISTOL ROVERS. Finn Azaz and Adam Randell put Argyle in a very strong position as they pursued a sixth straight league win after second-placed Ipswich beat Derby on Friday. But Rovers boss Joey Barton rallied his troops at half-time and goals by Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins inspired a surprise comeback.
Man City 3 Brighton 1: Deadly Haaland could rewrite record books
THERE might not have been a match ball for everybody to sign this week but Erling Haaland was still the last man off the pitch. With another brace in the bag, his ritual of thanking all four sides of the Etihad Stadium continued and Manchester City’s fans are now accustomed to staying behind to wave him off.
Ronaldo set for peace talks
ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
