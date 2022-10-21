Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
mailplus.co.uk
What lies behind the baby death scandal?
READING about the scandal at East Kent Hospitals Trust (Mail), I was by turns horrified and in tears, wondering how this dreadful loss of babies and mothers’ lives had been allowed to happen. Obviously, trainee midwives are not adequately prepared to deal with any situation that can occur when...
mailplus.co.uk
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk
For most ‘trans’ children it’s just a phase, says NHS
MOST children who believe that they are transgender are probably just going through a phase, the NHS has told doctors. The health service has issued draft guidance on treating children and young people with gender dysphoria - those who feel their gender is different from their sex. Doctors should be...
Comments / 0