Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes
SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
Will Xi's Covid plan hijack the global economy?
CHINA’S zero-Covid strategy risks derailing a global economy already battered by inflation and an energy price crunch unleashed by the war in Ukraine. Concerns intensified this week after China’s GDP fell well short of official targets, suggesting the measures are slamming the brakes on growth. GDP grew by...
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
Crackdown on greenwashing
THE City watchdog has launched a crackdown on so-called greenwashing because of fears that consumers are being misled when trying to invest their money responsibly. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a set of rules to govern how financial firms can use the terms ‘green’, ‘sustainable’ and ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance).
How savers are being blocked from cashing in gold-plated pensions...
SAVERS are being blocked from swapping their ‘final salary’ pensions for cash, after the amount they can receive by transferring retirement savings plummeted to record lows. The sum you can take by transferring out of a gold-plated defined benefit pension that pays a regular income has plummeted by...
Why has British Gas put up my direct debit from £80... to £800?
MY MOTHER, who is 85, suffers from osteoarthritis and had a hip replacement earlier this year, from which she is still recovering. She lives alone in a two-bedroom flat in a remote part of Devon and recently received a bill from British Gas stating that her direct debit payments will rise from £80 a month to £805 a month.
Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!
JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
Day one and Labour accused of class war attacks on Sunaks
LABOUR was accused of dirty tricks and launching a smear campaign against Rishi Sunak and his wife yesterday by calling for non-dom tax status to be abolished. Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Mr Sunak on his first day as Prime Minister saying that axing the status could raise billions of pounds.
China’s stance over Taiwan risks global meltdown
CHINA’S increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan risks causing an ‘extraordinary shock’ to the global economy if President Xi attempts to invade the island. At a congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last week, Xi said the government would ‘never promise to give up the use of force’ to unify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, although he added it would continue ‘striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification.’ Alicia Kearns, chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, warned Xi’s language meant the UK ‘must be prepared for more robust provocations towards Taiwan’.
